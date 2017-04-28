Baltimore Ravens select Hoover alum Marlon Humphrey in NFL draft's first round

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kevin Brooks / Hoover City Schools. Marlon Humphrey Signing Day Hoover cornerback Marlon Humphrey put on dazzling displays throughout the 2013 season, leading the Buccaneer defense to its second consecutive AHSAA State Championship.

Marlon Humphrey starred in Hoover and Tuscaloosa. Now, the Hoover High School alumnus and former University of Alabama standout will take his talents to a new hometown: Baltimore, Maryland.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Humphrey, a defensive back, with the 16th overall pick in Thursday night's first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He is the first Hoover alum to be chosen in the draft's opening round.

Humphrey follows in the footsteps of his father, former Alabama running back Bobby Humphrey, who was drafted in the first round of the 1989 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Denver Broncos. Already, Marlon Humphrey has professional goals to strive for. His father earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1990.

Marlon Humphrey is the first Hoover alum to be drafted in five years. The Indianapolis Colts last selected Josh Chapman, who also played at Alabama, in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. Humphrey's top-16 selection surpassed Hoover's former highest draft pick. The New England Patriots took Chad Jackson, who played for the University of Florida, at slot No. 36 in the 2006 draft.

Marlon Humphrey helped lead Hoover to back-to-back state football titles in 2012 and 2013. He left as one of the nation's top recruits in the class of 2014. He started at corner the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide, which included the 2015 national championship campaign.

Marlon Humphrey was named to the Freshman All-SEC team in 2015. This past season, the Football Writers Association of America declared him an All-American.