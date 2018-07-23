Multiple Bucs, Jags named to all-state soccer teams

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Haley Greene (9) dribbles during a Class 7A first-round playoff match against Thompson in May. Greene finished the year with 38 goals and 27 assists and was named to the all-state first team.

Numerous members of the Spain Park and Hoover high school soccer teams were selected to the all-state team, as voted on by the coaches.

Spain Park’s Brooks Rice was named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, as he finished a fantastic season with 35 goals and 11 assists and was selected to the Class 7A all-state team. Spain Park head coach Matt Hall said Rice was an integral player to the team.

“Brooks has the ability to change the momentum of a game,” Hall said. “Not only is his technical and tactical ability at a high level, but he takes his preparation and approach to the game very seriously.”

Haley Greene, Alyssa Young and Kayla Wiggins received recognition on the all-state team as well. Greene was a first-team selection, while Young and Wiggins were honorable mention. Together, the three combined for 55 goals and 50 assists.

Hoover’s Vint Narvaez and Max Rudolph also received first-team honors, while Elena Register and Gaby Walker were second team selections. Sophia Hontzas and Sarah Harrell were named honorable mention.

Narvaez was excellent in the midfield, as he scored 15 goals and collected eight assists throughout the 2018 campaign. Rudolph excelled in the net as he recorded 10 shutouts.

Register was equally as good in the net for the girls team. She accumulated 101 saves this season. Head coach Will Patridge said Register was great as a keeper but an even better leader in the locker room. Patridge also praised the versatility of Walker, as she was moved to a midfielder role mid-season due to injuries. Walker finished the season with three goals and four assists.