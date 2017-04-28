Maddox earns 3rd-team all-state selection for state champs

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Joiya Maddox earned a third team all-state selection, but coach Krystle Johnson thinks the best is yet to come.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association named Joiya Maddox to the all-state third team for her strong sophomore season at Hoover High School, but don’t mark first-year coach Krystle Johnson among those surprised.

“We still haven’t seen the best from Joiya,” Johnson said. “She’s a 6-foot guard. Guards aren’t tall enough to guard her; post players aren’t quick enough.”

Maddox’s sister, Jailyn, recently completed her first season at VCU after a great career at Hoover, and Joiya Maddox is following in her footsteps nicely.

Maddox averaged roughly 10 points per game, joining Eboni Williams — a first team all-state selection — as the only two Lady Bucs to eclipse that number.

“They both had great seasons. The good thing about our team is we didn’t need them to be who they were the entire season,” Johnson said.

One of the best things about the Lady Bucs was their talent and depth. If Williams, Maddox or any other key player had an off night, there were plenty of willing and able bodies ready to step up.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they both could contribute a lot more,” Johnson said. “But since we have so many talents, that’s not really what we needed. What we did need, they were able to provide. We were able to have a different leading scorer every night.”

Joiya Maddox missed five games in the middle of the season due to injury, missing a Dec. 12 game against Helena and the four games the following week during the Big Orange Classic, but she returned in a big way, averaging 15 points per game in the Lady Bucs’ Orlando tournament.

Joiya Maddox also played a big role in the Lady Bucs’ playoff run, which likely contributed a great deal to her all-state candidacy.

“They say big time players step up at big times, and they both stepped up big for us,” Johnson said of Joiya Maddox and Williams.