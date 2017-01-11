Lady Jags start area play with win

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Basketball Spain Park's Sarah Ashlee Barker is shown in a game earlier this season.

HOOVER – The Spain Park High School girls basketball team got off to a great start in Class 7A, Area 6 play, knocking off visiting Oak Mountain, 56-26, on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jags (12-7, 1-0 area) scored the first seven points of the game on a pair of Barrett Herring baskets and a Claire Holt 3-pointer and never looked back, holding a 25-11 lead after a quarter of play and a 38-21 edge as the teams went to the locker room.

Spain Park dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 17-3 to take full command of the game and coast to victory.

Herring led the Lady Jags with 15 points, 10 of them coming in the first half. Holt also reached double figures, scoring 11 with a pair of 3-point makes.

Christen Rushing got off to a strong start with a pair of paint scores in the opening period and finished with seven points. Sarah Ashlee Barker and Ahrielle Parks each scored six. Bailey Bowers contributed several nice assists in the contest.

Kennedy Smith paced Oak Mountain (10-6, 0-1) with eight points. Kailey Rory added six, while Cassady Greenwood and Emily Cruce each chipped in four.

Both teams remain in the area and are back in action on Friday. Oak Mountain makes a visit to Mountain Brook, while Spain Park hosts Huffman.

OTHER ACTION

In other Hoover-area games, the Spain Park boys completed the sweep on Tuesday, defeating Oak Mountain, 61-37. Read more about that contest here.

Hoover's girls knocked off Thompson, 64-33. The Bucs' boys team also beat the Warriors, notching a 76-41 win.