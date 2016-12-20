Lady Jag Christmas Tournament gets under way Wednesday

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Basketball Spain Park's Claire Holt in a game earlier this season.

Varsity high school girls team will flock to Spain Park High School this week to take part in the Lady Jag Christmas Tournament, taking place Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 21-23.

Out of the 16 teams participating, five of them are ranked in their respective classes by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Spain Park and Thompson are each among the top 10 Class 7A teams. Hazel Green and Clay-Chalkville are off to hot starts in 6A, and Midfield is ranked in Class 3A.

The action begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., with all eight first-round games taking place throughout the day in the main gym. Spain Park concludes the first day of action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as the Lady Jags take on McAdory. Spain Park would play again Thursday against either JB Pennington or Baker.

Other teams in the tournament include Jacksonville, Carver-Birmingham, Warren County, Mountain Brook, Pinson Valley, Cullman, Booker T. Washington and Pell City.

Admission is $5 each day. All 16 teams will play one game each day, with the championship game taking place at 7:30 p.m. Friday.