Lady Bucs hosting Big Orange Classic

Hoover's Eboni Williams in a game earlier this season.

The Big Orange Classic comes to Hoover High School in two waves, in the form of a girls tournament before Christmas and a boys tournament the following week.

This week, the Lady Bucs are hosting the girls version of the tournament, beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday.

The tournament is drawing teams from all over the Southeast, with teams from Tennessee, Florida and Georgia joining the likes of Oak Mountain, Oxford, Huffman, John Carroll, Carver-Montgomery, Gadsden City and Charles Henderson.

The tournament is split into four pools of three teams each, with Tuesday and Wednesday allowing each team to play each pool opponent. Hoover is in Pool A with Germantown (TN) and Deerfield Beach (FL). The Lady Bucs open up with Germantown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will play Deerfield Beach at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pool play will determined seeding for bracket play.