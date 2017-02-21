Kimber's 3 sends Lady Bucs to Final Four

× 1 of 48 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 2 of 48 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 3 of 48 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 4 of 48 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 5 of 48 Expand Photos by HANCEVILLE – Miya Kimber finally listened to her coaches.

“(Assistant) coach Monica (Wright) told me to quit bringing the ball low when I shoot,” Kimber said. “So I didn’t bring it low.”

Kimber found herself open in the corner and drained the 3-pointer with mere seconds remaining in overtime to give the Hoover High School girls basketball team a thrilling 46-45 overtime win over Class 7A No. 1 Sparkman on Tuesday morning in the Class 7A Northwest Regional Final.

× Miya Kimber drains the corner 3 and @HooverLadyBucs wins!! pic.twitter.com/wLhkBIp9wN — Kyle Parmley (@KyleParmley) February 21, 2017 Miya Kimber hits game-winning 3

The inbound play was designed to find a layup opportunity for Eboni Williams. Kimber was at least the third option on the play, but senior Kelci Marable had the wherewithal to find her in the corner.

“Thank goodness Kelci picked the correct person to pass it to,” said Hoover coach Krystle Johnson.

Sparkman (29-5) scored the first four points of overtime, but Williams stuck with it after a couple missed shots, as she corralled a rebound and scored while absorbing the foul to cut the Sparkman lead to 45-43 with 19.7 seconds to play.

Williams missed the ensuing free throw, but the Lady Bucs forced the jump ball on the rebound to set up the final play.

Even after missing a handful of free throws in the latter stages of the game and finishing 4-of-11 from the charity stripe, Williams was not going to be denied on her final basket.

“You’ve got to fight until the clock hits zero,” she said. “When I saw that rebound, I knew I was going to go get that loose ball.”

Williams led the Lady Bucs with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the game.

In the contest, No. 2 Hoover (27-7) never led by more than a single point, and until Kimber’s 3, had not held the edge since it was 11-10 early in the second quarter.

“This game just exemplifies this season,” said Johnson, the first-year coach. “We’ve had ups and downs all year but I’ve known what this team was capable of.”

Hoover trailed 41-35 with over four minutes remaining in regulation before scoring the final six points of the period on a Williams basket, a Melanie Hall steal and subsequent layup, and a pair of Williams free throws to tie the game with 57 seconds remaining. The Lady Bucs outscored Sparkman 10-4 in the fourth quarter.

Sparkman’s Terri Smith scored a team-high 11 points, but was largely contained by Marable, a senior who was overcome with emotion in the immediate aftermath.

“It’s an unrealistic feeling,” said Marable, who scored 10 points in the game. “I’m so happy to make it this far with these girls.”

After being eliminated in the regional round in three consecutive seasons, the Lady Bucs are back in the Final Four for the first time since winning the state title in 2013.

“It’s always been my dream job to coach at Hoover,” said Johnson, who played at Hoover in the early-2000s. “I wanted to do everything I could to get this team mentally and physically prepared for this moment.”

Joiya Maddox scored nine points for Hoover, while Kimber and Jennifer Andrew each chipped in five. Sparkman put three players in double figures, with Jayla Walker and Davia Leak each scoring 10 along with Smith.

From Sparkman, Leak, Smith and Walker were each named to Northwest Regional all-tournament team. Maddox and Marable received the honor for Hoover, and Williams earned the MVP award.

With the win, Hoover advances to the Class 7A state semifinals at the BJCC, where the Lady Bucs will face Central-Phenix City on Thursday, March 2, at 9 a.m.