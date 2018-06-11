Kids Wish Network and Atlanta United FC team up to grant Hoover child’s wish

× 1 of 2 Expand Kids Wish Network Hoover resident Yossef Awad with Atlanta FC athlete Michael Parkhurst during Yossef’s wish-granting day with the team. × 2 of 2 Expand Kids Wish Network Yossef Awad was the ceremonial kicker at an Atlanta FC soccer game. Prev Next

Hoover resident Yossef Awad loves sports – he’s especially passionate about soccer.

He’s no stranger to challenges. As a newborn, he underwent multiple surgeries for an intestinal blockage and spent the first three months of his life in the hospital. He also has cystic fibrosis, an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body.

Kids Wish Network, a children’s charity that grants wishes for kids with life threatening illnesses, wanted to further inspire Yossef’s love of soccer, kicking off his wish in a very special way.

Soccer player Brandon Vazquez of Atlanta United FC recorded a personalized video message for Yossef, revealing that he would be a ceremonial kicker at one of their upcoming games. Despite being hospitalized less than a week before the game day, Yossef was determined to recover and released in time for his wish to be granted.

On game day, Yossef arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and was immersed in his favorite pastime.

“I got to go on the field and see all the players,” said Yossef. “It was really cool.”

Yossef also had the chance to be the ceremonial kicker and celebrate the start of the game.

“Once I did the kick, everyone realized that I was the one on the field,” said Yossef. “I felt like I was famous.”

Atlanta United FC also kindly gifted Yossef with a team jersey and soccer ball as mementos of his day.

“Listening to each child’s dreams and creating a personalized wish makes their extraordinary moments very meaningful,” said Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai. “We’d like to thank Atlanta United FC for all their hospitality and making Yossef’s dream come true so special.”

Submitted by Kids Wish Network.