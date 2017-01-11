Johnson scores 25 to lead Jags over Oak Mountain

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Basketball Spain Park's Jamal Johnson (1) is shown in a game earlier this season.

HOOVER – A strong first half and an array of 3-pointers lifted the Spain Park High School boys basketball team over Oak Mountain, 61-37, on Tuesday night, as both teams kicked off Class 7A, Area 6 action.

Spain Park (7-11, 1-0 area) took its first lead with a 12-0 first quarter run that included a pair of nearly identical plays in which Jamal Johnson found a cutting Brooklyn Polk for an easy layup. Gordie Stewart, Trevor Williams and Lynn Kidd each hit 3-pointers for the Jags in the opening period.

Oak Mountain (13-7, 0-1) struggled to consistently hit shots, as the lead gradually grew throughout the first three quarters.

The Jags took a comfortable 33-19 lead into halftime following a strong performance from Johnson in the second quarter. He scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the frame.

Polk followed Johnson on the score sheet, as he scored nine in the game. Kidd and Trey Johnson each added seven, and both hit a 3-pointer in the game.

Will Stephenson hit an off-balance shot from deep to beat the horn at the conclusion of the third quarter, as the Jags led 48-30. He finished the night with seven points, all coming in the third.

Chris Mayweather was the only Eagle to reach double figures, as he scored 12 points, 10 coming in the first half. Andrew Heiberger chipped in seven.

Both teams remain in area action on Friday. Spain Park hosts Huffman, while Oak Mountain travels to Mountain Brook.

OTHER ACTION

In other Hoover-area games, the Spain Park girls completed the sweep on Tuesday, defeating Oak Mountain, 56-26. Read more about that contest here.

Hoover's girls knocked off Thompson, 64-33. The Bucs' boys team also beat the Warriors, notching a 76-41 win.