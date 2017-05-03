Jags win section, Bucs also qualify for sub-state

× 1 of 32 Expand Sarah Finnegan Girls compete in the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, Al. × 2 of 32 Expand Sarah Finnegan Girls compete in the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, Al. × 3 of 32 Expand Sarah Finnegan Girls compete in the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, Al. × 4 of 32 Expand Sarah Finnegan Girls compete in the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, Al. × 5 of 32 Expand Sarah Finnegan Girls compete in the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, Al. × 6 of 32 Expand Sarah Finnegan Girls compete in the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Timberline Golf CALERA – It was Spain Park’s day on Tuesday.

The Spain Park High School girls golf team took home top honors in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament at Timberline Golf Club, posting a team score of 207. Hoover finished second and scored 213.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Spain Park coach Kelly Holland. “They just keep getting better. We shot a 212 last week. We have shot under 210 before, but to come out here today and put up numbers like that, I’m proud of them.”

Senior and Louisville commit Jordan Susce was the low medalist, as she edged out teammate Caroline Waldrop with a 66 to Waldrop’s 67. Hoover’s Julie Baker was next on the board with a 68, the only three rounds under par overall.

The top two teams from the section tournament earned the right to compete at the sub-state tournament, set for next week at Canebrake Club in Athens. With the season officially on the line from here on out, Spain Park showed no signs of nerves.

“They’ve been pretty consistent doing that most of the year, so I don’t really think they feel the pressure,” Holland said. “They expect to do it.”

Hoover was also led by Neysa Dechachutinan’s 72 and Mychael O’Berry’s 73 to count towards the team scores. Carson McKie carded a 75.

“We’re going to regroup and get ready for next Tuesday,” said Hoover coach Lori Elgin.

For Spain Park, Samford signee Mary Kate Horton shot a 74 on the day for the third Jag team score. Marilyn Steed unofficially shot an 82, but a scoring discrepancy forced her to turn in an 86.

Qualifying as individuals for the sub-state tournament were Mountain Brook’s Mary Mac Trammel (76) and Spain Park sophomore Caroline McCabe (79).

“That’s great for us and great for her,” said Holland. “We’ve never had an individual qualify. We usually don’t play individuals in this, but I thought she might have a real chance to do this. Going to sub-state will be great experience for her.”

Both Hoover and Spain Park will head to Canebrake next week with advancement on their minds once again.

Of the course, Holland said, “Canebrake plays kind of short and it’s kind of wide open and we played it last week. Most of them have played it before.”

Overall, Spain Park had much to be proud of from its showing on Tuesday.

“We qualify as a team, we get low medalist, we get an individual qualifier, that’s a great day for Spain Park girls golf,” Holland said.