Jags to host Strike Out Alzheimer's game

Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park wins in the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia.

The Spain Park High School softball team is hosting an event near to the hearts of many when the Jags play Mountain Brook in a Strike Out Alzheimer's game on April 4 at 6 p.m and the following day when Samford hosts Auburn at Spain Park High School.

The events surrounding the games will bring awareness to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.

Bracelets will be sold at the games, and donations will go toward disease awareness and prevention efforts. The Alzheimer’s Association and the Danberry at Inverness assisted living and memory care departments will be represented at the Mountain Brook game.

The Jags will also wear purple accessories during the contest.

“This is good for community awareness and support for a disease that’s affecting so many people,” said Spain Park coach C.J. Hawkins, whose mother passed away from the effects of Alzheimer’s last spring. “There’s a lot of support out there, and we just want to be able to let the community understand what it’s about.”