Jags open season against Gadsden City

× Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Spain Park's Jalen McMillan dives for the end zone in a game last fall.

HOOVER -- New turf has been installed. New uniforms have arrived. Now, it’s time for the new-look Jaguars to take the field under the lights.

On Friday at 7 p.m., the Spain Park High School football team will open its 2017 season at home against Gadsden City and its first-year coach, Bart Sessions, a former Spain Park defensive coordinator.

"I’m anxious to roll it out and see where we’re at,” Spain Park fifth-year coach Shawn Raney said. “I like playing a good team first game.”

Spain Park edged Gadsden City on the road, 21-17, to begin its 2016 season before going on to accumulate an 8-3 overall record. The Jags’ season concluded in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs with a loss to James Clemens.

Gadsden City, despite starting the season 0-4, advanced to the 2016 7A state semifinal after clicking off six straight wins between late September and early November. The Titans fell to eventual state champion Hoover in the state semifinal.

Former Gadsden City coach Matt Scott resigned during the offseason, opening the door for Sessions. Sessions spent the 2016 season as the head coach at Tuscaloosa County.

“It’s similar to playing your brother in backyard basketball,” Raney said of coaching against his friend. “You’ve got a lot of respect for him, but you want to beat him also.”

Raney identified two keys to Friday night’s contest: turnovers and the kicking game. He said his team’s ability to limit turnovers on offense and create them on defense will be especially important given its small margin of error.

Spain Park graduated its entire offensive line and lost a number of two- and three-year starters on defense. Thus, the Jags will rely on the strength of their veteran skill players, like quarterback Braxton Barker, running back D’Arie Johnson and wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

Cole Starr, a senior, will perform kicking duties. He emerged as a reliable option last season, clinching Spain Park’s playoff spot with a 37-yard field goal at Oak Mountain.

Raney said he anticipates a tight contest against a Gadsden City team that is led by a pair of three-star recruits, as rated by Rivals.com. Jaelyn Fleming, a versatile running back, committed recently to Troy, and Elijah Campbell, a defensive tackle, has committed to Georgia Southern.

“I think it’s going to be a good test,” Raney said.