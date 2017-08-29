Jags head north to face Muscle Shoals

× Expand Photo by Ted Melton. Spain Park Football Jalen Henderson (23) breaks a long run during a game between Spain Park and Gadsden City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

The Spain Park High School football team will look to improve to 2-0 Friday night when it travels north to face Muscle Shoals. It will be the Jags’ first trip to J.F. Moore Stadium and the schools’ second all-time meeting.

Last season, Spain Park earned a 35-18 home victory over the Trojans.

The Jags (1-0) opened their season last week with a 31-19 win at home against Gadsden City, a Class 7A state semifinalist in 2016. Spain Park surged in the second half to overcome a five-point deficit and put the game away.

Running backs D’Arie Johnson and Jalen Henderson each eclipsed 100 yards rushing in the triumph. Johnson, a senior, finished with 113 yards and two touchdowns. Henderson, a junior, finished with 108 yards. Each back totaled 20 carries.

“To be able to substitute those guys in, to keep them fresh, that’s huge for us,” Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney said. “We’re very fortunate to have those guys.”

Johnson and Henderson ran behind a reconstructed offensive line, as the Jags lost their entire front from last season. Clearly, the group did a solid job of opening rushing lanes and protecting senior quarterback Braxton Barker. Barker threw for 141 yards and a touchdown and picked up 36 yards rushing.

Barker’s backup, junior Mason Pronk, also proved more than serviceable. He was called into action as Barker fought off third-quarter cramps, and he connected on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Kenyon Hines.

“He comes prepared every week, and you could see it tonight,” Raney said of Pronk. “We were calling some plays deep in the playbook, and there is no question he knew them.”

Muscle Shoals (1-0) started its season last Friday with a 39-28 victory at Gardendale. The Trojans were led by running back Carlos Davis and dual-threat quarterback Terrell McDonald. The pair combined for five touchdowns and around 400 yards rushing.

Spain Park’s defense, which played well in the opener, will be tasked with slowing them down. The unit proved effective in containing Gadsden City running back Jaelyn Fleming, a three-star recruit, last Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at J.F. Moore Stadium, which is located on the campus of Muscle Shoals Middle School.

*Steve Irvine contributed to this report.