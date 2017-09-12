Jags, Bucs renew rivalry with region implications

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Action during a game between Hoover and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

The Hoover High School football team is back on the right side of the rivalry with Spain Park, but it will have to work to stay there.

On Friday night, the Bucs and the Jags will renew one of the top rivalries in the state at Jaguar Stadium.

“It’ll be a fun game,” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney following his team’s win over Vestavia Hills last week.

The Bucs won the first 13 meetings in the rivalry on the field, but the Jags upped the stakes in 2015. Spain Park knocked off Hoover 17-0 in the regular season and notched a thrilling 7-6 triumph in the semifinals of the playoffs to advance to the Class 7A state title game.

But as one would expect in any rivalry, Hoover responded in last year’s meeting. The Bucs forced four turnovers and scored on each of their first four possessions (three Barret Pickering field goals and a rushing touchdown from Garrett Farquhar) and pulled away with a 26-8 victory.

As far as this season goes, both teams come into the game playing well. After a season-opening defeat at Grayson, Hoover has notched wins over Meridian (Miss.) and Mountain Brook.

Last week, the Bucs withstood a second-half surge from Mountain Brook, but hung on to win, 31-21. Hoover jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held a 24-7 edge at the half.

The Spartans scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to pull within 3, and even had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead after recovering an onside kick, but the Bucs defense stood tall and Hoover scored a late touchdown to hold on for the win.

“We got a stop when we needed to get a stop. We got a score when we needed to get a score,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett.

The Jags had no trouble dispatching Vestavia Hills, 33-14, and have opened the season with three strong performances.

Spain Park adhered to Raney’s tried-and-true formula for the third game this season. It ran effectively, protected the football and played well on both defense and special teams. The Jags have yet to turn the ball over in 2017. They forced three Vestavia Hills fumbles.

“We’ve got to continue to do that,” said quarterback Braxton Barker. “You win the turnover battle and you normally win the game.”

Vestavia Hills fumbled twice in the first quarter, including on the opening kickoff, and Spain Park wasted no time to capitalize on the miscue. Running back D’Arie Johnson scored on a 6-yard touchdown rush two minutes in. Hayes Cole recovered a fumble in the end zone on the Rebels’ ensuing possession, and the Jags had a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

“It was unreal,” Raney said. “We got off to a hot start, and I think that really helped us.”

Both teams will aim for a fast start once again this week, because in a rivalry game of magnitude, a few rough minutes can spell doom for either side.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Sam Chandler contributed to this report.