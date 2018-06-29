Year in Review

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Hoover players celebrate their win over McGill-Toolen during the AHSAA Class 7A championship game Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Spain Park girls run out on the court after winning the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game against McGill-Toolen on March 3 at the Legacy Arena. Prev Next

The high school athletic teams at Hoover and Spain Park added more hardware to the trophy cases over the course of the 2017-18 school year.

Hoover got things rolling in the fall by claiming the program’s 13th state football championship, the fifth in the last six years. The Bucs went on a rampage in the playoffs, outscoring their four opponents 184-60 and dominating McGill-Toolen 48-20 in the Class 7A state championship game.

Spain Park’s crowning feat of the academic year came on the hardwood, as the Lady Jags basketball team pummeled McGill-Toolen, 56-26, to capture the program’s first state title. It was also the first in the career of coach Mike Chase, who led the Lady Jags to the final the year before as well.

Maybe the most impressive accomplishment was that of the Hoover track and field teams. The Bucs managed to sweep the boys and girls state championships in the indoor and outdoor state meets.

At the indoor state meet, the Hoover boys and girls teams combined to win both competitions by nearly 100 points over the nearest competition. It was much of the same at the outdoor meet, as the Bucs outpaced second place teams by a combined 85 points.

There were some impressive individual feats throughout the season, like Hoover’s D’Angelo Dewitt winning the 195-pound individual title at the state wrestling meet, and Spain Park’s Caroline Waldrop firing a 3-under round of 69 on the final day of the state golf tournament to win low medalist honors.

In other sports, Hoover finished as the 7A runner-up in girls golf, falling to Auburn by a single stroke. The Bucs baseball team also ran into the wrong team in the first round of the baseball playoffs, as they were defeated by eventual runner-up Hewitt-Trussville in three tight games. The Hoover volleyball team made it to the state tournament once again as well. The basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end at the regional tournaments.

Spain Park’s softball team nearly joined the girls basketball team, as the Jags knocked on the door but ultimately finished second at the state softball tournament. The boys golf team posted its best round of the year but could do nothing about Mountain Brook’s record-breaking performance at the state tournament, giving the Jags another red map.

The girls golf team wound up third, the girls soccer team advanced to the second round, the boys bowling team made it to the state quarterfinals and the football team qualified for the playoffs for the third straight season.