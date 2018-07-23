New leaders aim to take Bucs to familiar heights

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Hoover players take to the field for their game against Grayson (Georgia) on Aug. 25 at Grayson Community Stadium in Loganville, Georgia.

Josh Niblett will have a similar challenge with this year’s Hoover High School football team to what he had last year. It’s a good challenge to have and it’s something he’s had experience with in recent years.

Niblett and his coaching staff will look to press the right buttons and say the right things, in hopes the Bucs will be highly motivated to properly embark on a season after winning the Class 7A state championship each of the last two seasons.

“You’re always kind of worried about how hungry guys are, how hungry your program is after winning it, and I thought there some times [last year] we needed to grow up and mature,” Niblett said. “We were able to do that based on the competition we were playing during the year.”

The Bucs lost three games last fall, but Niblett said the team learned how to react to adverse situations and was ready for the playoff gauntlet that included three consecutive undefeated teams in Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson (which beat Hoover in the regular season) and McGill-Toolen.

“Our kids learned a lot about not only football, but life,” Niblett said. “Things aren’t always going to go your way. As bad as you want to win, sometimes you may not. But it’s all about how you’re going to react to it and respond.”

This fall will not be any easier for Hoover, but the Bucs will look for a new crop of upperclassmen to step up and lead the way for a program that has won five state championships in the last six seasons.

Niblett said, “It’s all about leadership. It’s always about leadership. It’s about one group going from being juniors to being seniors.”

OFFENSE

Robby Ashford will get his chance to direct the Hoover offense from the quarterback position after biding his time behind Jalen Parker last fall. Ashford’s recruiting picked up significant momentum in the summer and the 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior should be full strength after a shoulder injury in the spring.

“The experience we were able to get him last year was a blessing,” Niblett said. “He’s got a lot to do to get back, but he’ll be ready to go.”

Josh Lundy, Ben Trulove and Jack Mayberry will serve as additional quarterbacks for the Bucs and got plenty of repetitions in the spring with Ashford on the mend.

In the backfield, Larry McCammon emerged last fall as an explosive runner in a deep stable of backs. Kaulin Jackson also received some playing time and should shoulder some of the load as well. Anthony Hayes and Dylan Pauly are others who could get some carries as well.

× Expand Photos by Todd Lester Larry McCammon (3) during a game against Vestavia Hills on Oct. 20 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Out wide, Auburn commit George Pickens returns as one of the most dynamic skill players in the state of Alabama. Opposing defenses will key on him, but he showed last season the ability to remain productive, even in the midst of double teams.

“We’re excited about him and what he’ll be able to do,” Niblett said. “He knows he’ll have a target on his back, just because people will know where he’s at. We’ve got to do a really good job of giving him some opportunities.”

Getting production from the other receivers will go a long way towards determining how effective the Hoover passing attack can be. Zach Elam and Xavier Long are back, along with the limited experience of Ja’Vone Williams, Omari Brown and Jake Tucker.

Kole Allen, Brooks Brymer and Jesse Kelley will also see time at the tight end and fullback positions. On the offensive line, David Bodden, Ryan Houston and Garrett Lepkowski will likely start, with several others battling for the remaining two slots.

DEFENSE

Hoover has a new defensive coordinator in Chad McGehee, but the Bucs will look to remain strong on that side of the ball. They allowed just 16.5 points per game last fall.

Despite losing several starters from a season ago, the idea remains the same: run to the football and tackle well. But there will be a slight shift in the Bucs’ personnel. Their defense will feature more athleticism and less girth, a turn from recent years.

Niblett said, “We’ve been pretty big up front lately, but we’re probably not going to be as big on the interior as we’ve been. Speed will be the game for us.”

Greg Russell notched 18 sacks last year and returns as the anchor of the Bucs defensive line. Ryan Caldbeck also rotated in with last year’s unit and Hoover is looking for others to step up and fill the gap.

Nick Curtis, Jeptha Kilgore and Kam Robinson all return at linebacker, while several contributors are back in the secondary. Jabari Moore, Codey Martin, Myles Spurling, Levi McCree and Kory Chapman are among the players battling to contribute at cornerback and safety.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Alabama commit Will Reichard will handle all of the kicking and punting duties for Hoover. The senior is rated as the top kicker in the country in his class by 247 Sports.

“He does a really good job setting the field for you. He’s a weapon. We’ll use it for sure,” Niblett said.

SCHEDULE

Class 7A, Region 3 is always one of the toughest in the state, but Hoover is taking no breaks with its out-of-region schedule either. The Bucs begin the year against reigning Class 6A champion Pinson Valley on Aug. 25, in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN at 11 a.m.

The Bucs will also play St. John’s College High School the following week and conclude the year against IMG Academy.