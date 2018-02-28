× 1 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Pepper Nichols (3) hits the ball during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 2 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Jordyn Johnson (4) steals a base during a Sidney Cooper Invitational game between Hoover and Auburn on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama × 3 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Harper Niblett (2) bats during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 4 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Brynn Parker (33) pitches during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 5 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Campbell Hecklinski (24) bats during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 6 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Madeline Harris (44) pitches during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 7 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Madison Dabney (27) throws the ball during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 8 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Hannah Presley (38) throws the ball back to the pitcher during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. Prev Next

As soon as last season ended, the Hoover High School softball team turned the page.

The Bucs had a rollercoaster season that ended prematurely in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament. They had many legitimate excuses, such as injuries and inexperience, but coach Lexi Shrout didn’t dwell on them very long, if at all.

“I hate that (last year) ended that way,” she said. “But it’s a new year, new season for us. These girls have worked extremely hard. I’ve asked a lot of them.”

The Bucs summer conditioning program was not for the faint of heart or players lacking full commitment. Shrout told her players to “put the money in the bank” during the offseason with the hope to “cash it out at state” in the coming season.

Hoover is going to have a different look on the diamond, having lost much of the power in its lineup. Abby Tissier is now at Auburn, Kaley Anthony is at Wallace State, Leslie Norris went to Millsaps and Caroline Hart is at Spring Hill College. Willa Green also graduated and center fielder Jamie Gregg transferred to Helena, leaving many holes to fill.

The Bucs starting lineup will feature a few slappers, the type of hitters that rely on putting the ball in play on the ground and using their speed to make an impact.

“Our team dynamic is a lot different this year,” Shrout said. “We have our same pitching from last year, which has always done well for us. On the bases, we’re going to have to rely on our speed and our short game this year.”

While Hoover does have its full pitching staff returning, that was part of the issue a season ago. Madeline Harris was sidelined with an injury much of the season, forcing the likes of then-sophomore Brynn Parker and a few others into high-leverage situations that they had yet to previously experience.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Shrout of having Harris back. “Unfortunately, last year with her injury, that hurt us a little bit. She had the experience on the mound that our other pitchers didn’t have. We had to throw them into the fire at the beginning of the year last year and they had to learn quickly.”

Caroline “Pepper” Nichols returns as a fixture at the top of the lineup. The South Alabama commit will primarily play second base, but has the versatility to play in the outfield when needed. Shrout called her the team’s vocal leader.

The Bucs’ other seniors — Mallory Mus, Paige Williamson, Hannah Minor and Fran Fernandez — will also battle for roles, and bring a great deal to the table both on and off the field.

“They’re all a great group of girls that have done everything that I’ve asked them to,” Shrout said.

Behind the plate, sophomore Hannah Presley got plenty of repetitions last year at catcher, with Tissier moving to the outfield. Presley plays first base on occasion, and will play both spots, along with eighth-grader Campbell Hecklinski. Haley Green is back from an ankle injury and will see some innings at first base.

On the left side of the infield, the Bucs have a few options. Sydney Chandler was one of the other players struck by the injury bug last year, but she returns to fill one of those voids. Jordan Moore is a strong-armed transfer from Fairview that will make an impact, along with sophomore Madison Dabney.

Harper Niblett, Jordyn Johnson and Katie Norris found their way into the lineup in the early portion of the season as well, with the trio earning time in the outfield.

There are still roles to fill, starting and otherwise, that will prove extremely important as the year progresses.

“We have a lot of girls that have put in the time, with our workouts this summer, that are going to get opportunities this year to show me what they got,” Shrout said.