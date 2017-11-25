Bucs win round 2, take down Warriors

× 1 of 22 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover AT Thompson Football Round 4 Playoffs The Hoover High School football team takes to the field before the start of their AHSAA 7A playoff match against Thompson on November 24, 2017 at Larry Simmons Stadium in Alabaster, Al. × 2 of 22 Expand Sarah Finnegan Larry McCammon (3) runs the ball toward the end zone during an AHSAA 7A playoff game against Thompson on November 24, 2017 at Larry Simmons STadium in Alabaster, Al. × 3 of 22 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover AT Thompson Football Round 4 Playoffs Jacquez Allen (21) reaches up for a pass during an AHSAA 7A playoff match against Thompson on November 24, 2017 at Larry Simmons Stadium in Alabaster, Al. × 4 of 22 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover AT Thompson Football Round 4 Playoffs Vonte' Brackett (5) carries the ball during an AHSAA 7A playoff match against Thompson on November 24, 2017 at Larry Simmons ALABASTER – Hoover wanted Bama.

It will get its wish; sort of.

The Hoover High School football team ran out of a banner before the game that read, “We Want Bama.” After the Bucs’ dominating 31-12 victory over Thompson on Friday in the Class 7A semifinals, the Bucs will now get to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium, home of the Crimson Tide, in the state championship game.

Larry Simmons Stadium was swarming with people mere minutes after the gates were opened two hours prior to kickoff. Every seat was filled, including the temporary ones surrounding the end zones. But in the final varsity game played at the facility — Thompson High School opens up a new campus in January – Hoover made sure it was an unpleasant farewell.

Unfortunately for the home fans, the rematch between the two Class 7A, Region 3 foes did not live up to the same level as the first contest, which Thompson won 32-25 on Oct. 27.

Hoover (10-3) jumped out early in the first matchup, but Thompson (12-1) roared back. This time around, Hoover provided the first punch, and kept on swinging.

“We thought we just needed to be physical early in the game,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said. “Once we saw they were playing safeties over the top of our guys, you’ve got to start attacking the box as much as possible. That’s what we were able to do.”

Each team turned the ball over within the first five minutes of game action, and the Bucs struck first with a 69-yard pass from Jalen Parker to George Pickens. Pickens caught a short pass over the middle and made a few moves to set him free, as he outran the defense all the way to the end zone.

Barret Pickering drilled a 37-yard field goal and Larry McCammon scored twice after, as Hoover went ahead 24-0 in the third quarter. But the Bucs watched as Taulia Tagovailoa ran for a touchdown and passed for another to cut the deficit in half. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Warriors defense seemingly forced another 3-and-out and had momentum squarely in its grasp.

But out of a timeout, the Bucs opted to fake the punt, and punter Will Reichard scampered around the left side for 10 yards and a first down. The play didn’t lead to a score, but allowed Hoover to take a few more minutes off the clock.

“We’d been running it in practice all week, knew we’d have a chance to run it,” Reichard said. “Called it, just tried to make the most of it, try to get the first down for my team.”

It looked like the Thompson defense had the angle to stop him, but Reichard found another gear to squeeze between a defender and the sideline for the needed yardage.

“They did a little bit,” Reichard said, “just tried to outrun them, and got enough to get the first down.”

Reichard had a phenomenal night besides the fake punt, as he pinned the Thompson offense at the 1- and 3-yard line on consecutive second-half punts. Niblett lauded the Bucs' special teams, which he refers to as ‘”we-fense.”

“I can’t say enough about our 'we-fense,'” he said. “They did a great job tonight. The two punts that were downed inside the 5, you don’t really understand from an offensive perspective what it’s like to have your back backed up like that. Coach Gabe Rodriguez did an awesome job getting our kids ready.”

McCammon had another huge game for the Bucs, surpassing the 167 yards he racked up against the Thompson defense three weeks prior. On Friday, McCammon ran wild, going for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.

“Larry’s a phenomenal player,” Niblett said.

McCammon’s performance on Oct. 27 was overshadowed by a couple of fumbles at key moments in the game. McCammon made sure that would not be an issue again.

“We have a sand ball, put some sand in the football,” McCammon said. "I carried it around school and made sure I got a grip on it. I refused to fumble this game and made some plays.”

Vonte’ Brackett provided a boost out of the backfield as well, running for 46 yards on 11 carries.

Outside of the Pickens touchdown, Parker completed just three other passes, all to Pickens. While finishing 4-of-15 for 98 yards, Niblett said he “did a good job of taking care of the ball,” for much of the evening.

Tagovailoa finished his night 20-of-41 passing for 191 yards.

After concluding the regular season with consecutive losses to Thompson and IMG Academy (Florida), Hoover has found its stride in the postseason. The Bucs have played well in wins over Sparkman, Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson.

Niblett said, “I think everybody kind of slept on us a little bit when we were 7-3. When you play Grayson and Thompson and IMG, those are tough games, man. But I think it allowed us a chance to grow up, get better, and since the second half of the IMG game, it’s been pretty special what these kids have been able to do.”

The 7A final, set for Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., will feature a rematch of last year’s state final, between McGill-Toolen and Hoover. McGill-Toolen knocked off Central-Phenix City in overtime on Friday night to secure its spot in the title game.

It is the 16th time the Bucs have advanced to the state championship in the last 18 years.