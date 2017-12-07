Passing attack fuels Bucs offensive explosion

× 1 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 George Pickens (1) scores a touchdown during the AHSAA Class 7A championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 2 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 Jalen Parker (13) receives the snap during the AHSAA Class 7A championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 3 of 10 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 Hoover High wide receiver Shedrick Jackson(80) hauls in a touchdown pass during the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 4 of 10 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 Hoover High wide receiver Shedrick Jackson(80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover's George Pickens (1) runs away from the McGill-Toolen defense during the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 6 of 10 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 Hoover High quarterback Jalen Parker(13) drops back to pass during the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 7 of 10 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 Hoover High wide receiver George Pickens(1) sprints for the endzone during the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 8 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 Jacquez Allen (21) carries the ball during the AHSAA Class 7A championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 9 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 George Pickens (1) holds off a McGill Toolen player during the AHSAA Class 7A championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 10 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover vs McGill Toolen Football State Championship 2017 George Pickens (1) runs into the end zone during the AHSAA Class 7A championship game between Hoover and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Prev Next

TUSCALOOSA – Life was easy for Jalen Parker on Wednesday night.

Get the ball to Shedrick Jackson. Throw it to George Pickens. That proved to not be a bad plan.

“Our game plan throughout the whole week was to get the ball in those guys’ hands,” Parker said following Hoover’s 48-20 victory over McGill-Toolen on Wednesday night in the Class 7A state championship game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Parker executed that formula to perfection, as he converted on 11-of-15 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns and took home game MVP honors.

“He has the ability to do that any time,” Jackson said of his quarterback. “Him coming in as a first-time starter, a lot of people doubted him, but we stood behind him. He’s a great player and my brother. I love him.”

Jackson and Pickens each reeled in two of Parker’s scoring passes, and the pair of future Auburn University wide receivers had huge performances to back up their signal caller’s stellar performance.

The only mistake either made on the evening was Pickens’ muffed punt in the first quarter. It led to McGill-Toolen’s first points, a field goal late in the first quarter that cut the Bucs' lead to 7-3.

But Pickens didn’t let that discourage him.

“After I muffed the punt, I was thinking the decision I made was stupid,” he said. “When I came back, I just kicked that play out of my mind and I just came back with more perseverance.”

He did, scoring on a 7-yard pass from Parker to put the Bucs up 14-3 early in the second quarter. Pickens found himself open in the end zone on the play following Parker’s 43-yard deep strike to Jackson to give Hoover a first-and-goal.

After McGill-Toolen cut the deficit to 14-6, Hoover scored three more times before the half. The first of those came on a one-play drive. Hoover set Jackson in motion across the formation, and no Yellow Jackets defender accounted for him. Parker rolled out and hit Jackson, who made a move on a couple defenders and blazed 70 yards for a score.

In the final minute of the half, Pickens ran an intermediate dig route. Parker nestled the ball into his arms, and a pair of McGill-Toolen defenders bounced off him like opposite ends of a magnet, and Pickens bolted the rest of the way unimpeded for a 54-yard touchdown.

Jackson added a 15-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and Hoover went ahead 48-6 before McGill-Toolen scored a pair of touchdowns late. Jackson finished his night with 160 yards on six grabs, an outstanding performance to cap off his career. Niblett called Jackson the “most unselfish player” he’s ever coached.

“This night was special,” Niblett said. “It was special for me to see him go out the way he did. He’s going to be a special player on Saturday and probably on Sundays (in the NFL). I’m glad I got the opportunity to see him make some big plays.”

Jackson finished his career at Hoover with a bang, but he made sure to deflect the credit.

“It was a great game from myself, but I couldn’t have done it without Jalen, the offensive line, and the whole team gave it their all,” he said.

Pickens only made two catches, but they were both scores. He’ll have to wait a year to be united with Jackson, but the junior couldn’t help but smile when asked about his future on the Plains.

“I’m looking forward to it big time,” he said.