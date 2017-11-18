Bucs rout Hewitt-Trussville in state quarterfinal

× 1 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover AT Hewitt Trussville Football Playoffs Round 2 Hoover players sing their alma mater after an AHSAA Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville. × 2 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover AT Hewitt Trussville Football Playoffs Round 2 Cameron Bledsoe (36) struggles against Hoover defenders during an AHSAA Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville. × 3 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover AT Hewitt Trussville Football Playoffs Round 2 Larry McCammon (3) holds off Trevor Sisk (12) during an AHSAA Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville. × 4 of 29 Expand Sarah TRUSSVILLE -- The Hewitt-Trussville High School football team's “Husky Fast” offense had worked flawlessly throughout the season, overwhelming opponents with its quick tempo.

The Huskies entered Friday night’s Class 7A state quarterfinal undefeated and averaging close to 45 points per game.

But they met their match in Hoover.

The Buccaneers (9-3) brandished their own high-powered attack, scoring four touchdowns in fewer than six minutes after the halftime break. The surge enabled them to pull away from Hewitt-Trussville (11-1) and secure a 56-21 victory, along with a spot in the state semifinal.

“We knew coming into the game how good they were, but we felt like we’re a pretty good team too,” Bucs head coach Josh Niblett said. “We play a pretty tough schedule, and we feel like we’re battle-tested. Our kids rose to the occasion.”

Hoover running back Larry McCammon reached the end zone on rushes of 10 and 61 yards to ignite the third-quarter scoring. The 10-yarder capped an eight-play drive that saw McCammon haul in a 24-yard reception on fourth-and-4 from the Hewitt-Trussville 37.

His 61-yard gain proved the only play of Hoover’s ensuing possession, which began after the Huskies went three-and-out on their first drive of the half.

McCammon waited for his hole to open at the line of scrimmage before making a quick cut. Then, he was off to the races.

“I knew I had to make a play, so I did what coach told me to do,” he said.

McCammon's second score extended Hoover’s lead to 34-14. The Bucs led 20-14 at the half, though they had owned a larger cushion for most of it.

Hoover scored on its first three possessions of the game and jumped out to a 20-0 edge. Quarterback Jalen Parker connected with Shedrick Jackson and George Pickens on touchdowns of 49 and 23 yards. The pass to Jackson came on Hoover’s first offensive play when he was shown 1-on-1 coverage. Parker added a 1-yard sneak following the passes, but Hewitt-Trussville countered late in the half.

Paul Tyson threw a 2-yard touchdown to Logan Pitts on fourth-and-goal to get on the board. He then zipped a short pass to Dazalin Worsham on the final play of the second quarter. Worsham bounced off a pair of Hoover tackles before racing down the field for a 72-yard score.

But Hoover responded after the break.

“I can’t say enough about our kids and how they answered,” Niblett said. “We needed that because our backs were against the wall a little bit.”

Vonte' Brackett and Parker supplemented McCammon’s production with their own touchdowns to give the Bucs a 49-14 lead at 3:35 in the third quarter. Jacquez Allen added a 5-yard score in the final frame.

Meanwhile, Hoover’s defense kept Hewitt-Trussville in check. The Bucs sacked Tyson at least seven times and pressured him throughout the night. Devon Scott, a senior lineman, had a hand in at least half of the takedowns.

“Everybody executed on defense, and it was great teamwork,” he said. “My teammates set it up for me.”

McCammon paced Hoover’s rushing attack with 153 yards on 11 carries. Allen added 123 yards on 14 carries, and Brackett had 93 yards on seven carries. Parker finished the game 10-of-16 for 204 yards. Pickens hauled in six receptions for 87 yards.

The win sends Hoover to next Friday’s state semifinal, where it will face Thompson on the road. The Warriors won the teams’ previous meeting on Oct. 27, 32-25.

“Hey, when you’re playing during Thanksgiving, it’s a blessing,” Niblett said.