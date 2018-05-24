Bucs baseball, softball teams conclude seasons

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Hoover players celebrate a Jordan Moore grand slam during a Class 7A, Area 5 game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on April 18 at Jim Brown Field in Hoover. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Sonny DiChiara (27) steals a base during a game against Buckhorn on March 28 at Hoover High School. Prev Next

The Hoover High School baseball and softball teams wrapped up their seasons recently, each campaign ending slightly earlier than hoped.

The Bucs baseball team ran into one of the top teams in Class 7A in the first round of the playoffs in Hewitt-Trussville. The two teams split the first two games of the series on Friday, April 27, and the Huskies rallied from behind to win the decisive third game thefollowing day.

Hewitt-Trussville advanced to the state final series May 18-19.

The Hoover careers of 13 seniors came to an end with the series defeat, the first four-year class that head coach Adam Moseley has seen through the program from start to finish. As juniors, that group helped the Bucs win the state championship in 2017.

“They’re like sons to me. They’re great representatives of our school and they’re going to be great leaders in the community. I’m very proud to coach them,” Moseley said.

The Bucs finished the season with a 35-10 record and won the Area 5 title with sweeps of Thompson and Tuscaloosa County to go along with a series win over Vestavia Hills.

The Hoover softball team’s season came to a close in the Area 5 tournament. The Bucs earned the No. 3 seed in the area but fell to Thompson and Vestavia Hills in the tournament.

Pepper Nichols, Paige Williamson, Mallory Mus, Fran Fernandez and Hannah Minor were the Bucs’ five seniors. The team finished the season with a 23-22 overall record.

“I’m tremendously proud of the hard work and fight this team showed,” head coach Lexi Shrout said. “I asked a lot from them this year with workouts, conditioning and a tough schedule. I’m honored to have coached our seniors who left an impact on our team and I’m excited about the future of the Hoover Bucs softball team.”

Nichols will play college ball at South Alabama, while Mus and Williamson will continue their careers at Birmingham-Southern.