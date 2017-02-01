Hoover, Spain Park honor college signees

× 1 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Signing Day 2017 Hoover High School athletes celebrate as they sign their intent to play for various colleges across the nation on February 1, 2017 in the Hoover High School gym. × 2 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park 2017 National Signing Day Spain Park honors its 2017 signees. × 3 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Signing Day 2017 Hoover High School athletes celebrate as they sign their intent to play for various colleges across the nation on February 1, 2017 in the Hoover High School gym. × 4 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Signing Day 2017 Hoover High School athletes celebrate as they sign their intent to play for various colleges across the nation on February 1, 2017 in the Hoover High School gym. × 5 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Signing Day 2017 Hoover High School athletes celebrate as they sign their intent to play for various colleges across the nation on February 1, 2017 in the Hoover High School gym. Prev Next

The first Wednesday of February is a special day in the lives and careers of high school student-athletes. The ones that have caught the eye of college coaches across the country and throughout every sport realize their dreams by signing their National Letter of Intent.

On Wednesday morning, Spain Park and Hoover high schools recognized over 50 athletes who will pursue athletic ventures at the next level.

Spain Park held its ceremony at 8:15 a.m., with athletics director Patrick Kellogg speaking for a brief moment to the attendees and to the 17 student-athletes. Each athlete took to the stage individually, along with his/her high school coach and family for a photo opportunity.

Less than two hours later, Hoover honored 35 student-athletes, each of whom took the microphone for an introduction and to announce the school he/she was signing with. Hoover athletics director Andy Urban and Hoover coaches spoke briefly about the athletes in each sport, before principal Don Hulin concluded the ceremony with a brief message for the students.

The following is a list of all athletes recognized on Wednesday:

HOOVER

Garrett Farquhar - Shelton State Community College - Baseball

Brock Guffey - Wallace State Community College Hanceville - Baseball

Drew Guffey - Snead State Community College - Baseball

Jacob Kopkin - Nicholls State University - Baseball

Ty Robinson - Denison University - Baseball

Tyler Williams - Huntingdon College - Baseball

Tucker Hill - University of Mobile - Cross-Country

Ben Abercrombie - Harvard University - Football

Markese Brown - Cumberland University - Football

Kholbe Coleman-Abrams - Bowling Green State University - Football

Kam Ford - Faulkner University - Football

Cortez Hall - University of North Alabama - Football

DeCarlos Hurt - University of North Alabama - Football

Jayden Jordan - Sacred Heart University - Football

Ricky Palao - Western Carolina University - Football

Will Singleton - University of North Alabama - Football

C.J. Sturdivant - University of North Alabama - Football

Christon Taylor - University of North Alabama - Football

Jimmy Turner - Cumberland University - Football

KJ Vault - Tulane University - Football

Julie Baker - University of Southern Mississippi - Golf

Mychael O'Berry - Auburn University - Golf

Tanner Tabor - Millsaps College - Golf

Frankie Wade - University of North Alabama - Golf

Hayden Cousineau - UAH - Soccer

Jared Walker - University of West Alabama - Soccer

Cole Williams - United States Coast Guard Academy - Soccer

Kaley Anthony - Wallace State Community College Hanceville - Softball

Caroline Hart - Spring Hill College - Softball

Leslie Norris - Millsaps College - Softball

Abby Tissier - Auburn University - Softball

Luke Ballard - University of South Alabama - Track and Field

Will Clark - Harding University - Track and Field

Caitlyn Little - University of South Carolina - Track and Field

Kyra Hunter - University of New Orleans - Volleyball

SPAIN PARK

Will Battersby - UAB - Baseball

Dylan Bradley - High Point University - Soccer

Isabel Caddo - University of Alabama - Cross-Country/Track and Field

Madison Cobb - University of West Georgia - Soccer

Rachel Cunningham - San Diego State University - Swimming

Daryn Ellison - University of Chicago - Tennis

Douglas Henze - Harvard University - Football

Mary Katherine Horton - Samford University - Golf

Jamal Johnson - University of Memphis - Basketball

Josiah Johnson - University of the Cumberlands - Football

Jenna Olszewski - Auburn University - Softball

Lindsay Song - Davidson College - Tennis

Jordan Susce - University of Louisville - Golf

Mary Kate Teague - UAH - Softball

Mary Katherine Tedder - University of Texas - Softball

Mykael Walton - University of the Cumberlands - Football

Larry Wooden - Arkansas State University - Football