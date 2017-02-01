Hoover, Spain Park honor college signees

1 of 5
Hoover Signing Day 2017
Hoover High School athletes celebrate as they sign their intent to play for various colleges across the nation on February 1, 2017 in the Hoover High School gym.
Spain Park 2017 National Signing Day
Spain Park honors its 2017 signees.
The first Wednesday of February is a special day in the lives and careers of high school student-athletes. The ones that have caught the eye of college coaches across the country and throughout every sport realize their dreams by signing their National Letter of Intent.
On Wednesday morning, Spain Park and Hoover high schools recognized over 50 athletes who will pursue athletic ventures at the next level.
Spain Park held its ceremony at 8:15 a.m., with athletics director Patrick Kellogg speaking for a brief moment to the attendees and to the 17 student-athletes. Each athlete took to the stage individually, along with his/her high school coach and family for a photo opportunity.
Less than two hours later, Hoover honored 35 student-athletes, each of whom took the microphone for an introduction and to announce the school he/she was signing with. Hoover athletics director Andy Urban and Hoover coaches spoke briefly about the athletes in each sport, before principal Don Hulin concluded the ceremony with a brief message for the students.
The following is a list of all athletes recognized on Wednesday:
HOOVER
Garrett Farquhar - Shelton State Community College - Baseball
Brock Guffey - Wallace State Community College Hanceville - Baseball
Drew Guffey - Snead State Community College - Baseball
Jacob Kopkin - Nicholls State University - Baseball
Ty Robinson - Denison University - Baseball
Tyler Williams - Huntingdon College - Baseball
Tucker Hill - University of Mobile - Cross-Country
Ben Abercrombie - Harvard University - Football
Markese Brown - Cumberland University - Football
Kholbe Coleman-Abrams - Bowling Green State University - Football
Kam Ford - Faulkner University - Football
Cortez Hall - University of North Alabama - Football
DeCarlos Hurt - University of North Alabama - Football
Jayden Jordan - Sacred Heart University - Football
Ricky Palao - Western Carolina University - Football
Will Singleton - University of North Alabama - Football
C.J. Sturdivant - University of North Alabama - Football
Christon Taylor - University of North Alabama - Football
Jimmy Turner - Cumberland University - Football
KJ Vault - Tulane University - Football
Julie Baker - University of Southern Mississippi - Golf
Mychael O'Berry - Auburn University - Golf
Tanner Tabor - Millsaps College - Golf
Frankie Wade - University of North Alabama - Golf
Hayden Cousineau - UAH - Soccer
Jared Walker - University of West Alabama - Soccer
Cole Williams - United States Coast Guard Academy - Soccer
Kaley Anthony - Wallace State Community College Hanceville - Softball
Caroline Hart - Spring Hill College - Softball
Leslie Norris - Millsaps College - Softball
Abby Tissier - Auburn University - Softball
Luke Ballard - University of South Alabama - Track and Field
Will Clark - Harding University - Track and Field
Caitlyn Little - University of South Carolina - Track and Field
Kyra Hunter - University of New Orleans - Volleyball
SPAIN PARK
Will Battersby - UAB - Baseball
Dylan Bradley - High Point University - Soccer
Isabel Caddo - University of Alabama - Cross-Country/Track and Field
Madison Cobb - University of West Georgia - Soccer
Rachel Cunningham - San Diego State University - Swimming
Daryn Ellison - University of Chicago - Tennis
Douglas Henze - Harvard University - Football
Mary Katherine Horton - Samford University - Golf
Jamal Johnson - University of Memphis - Basketball
Josiah Johnson - University of the Cumberlands - Football
Jenna Olszewski - Auburn University - Softball
Lindsay Song - Davidson College - Tennis
Jordan Susce - University of Louisville - Golf
Mary Kate Teague - UAH - Softball
Mary Katherine Tedder - University of Texas - Softball
Mykael Walton - University of the Cumberlands - Football
Larry Wooden - Arkansas State University - Football