Hoover, Spain Park athletes recognized on Signing Day

Hoover High School football players react after signing their intent to play for various colleges during a ceremony on February 7, 2018.
Spain Park High School athletes pose together after the signing day ceremony on February 7, 2018.
HOOVER -- Between Hoover and Spain Park high schools, the Hoover City Schools system sends multitudes of student-athletes to play college sports each year.
This year is no different, as the schools recognized many student-athletes on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.
Spain Park
- Braxton Barker - Alabama - football
- Josh Corley - Roanoke College - lacrosse
- Carter Goodwin - Wallace State - golf
- Ethan Hagood - UAB - golf
- Reed Hereford - Jefferson State - golf
- Barrett Herring - USC Upstate - basketball
- Blake Hester - Murray State - football
- Claire Holt - Richmond - basketball
- D'Arie Johnson - Faulkner - football
- Marlee Johnson - Rollins College - volleyball
- Jalen McMillan - Dodge City Community College - football
- Brooks Rice - UNC Greensboro - soccer
- Cole Starr - Huntingdon - football
- Caroline Waldrop - Western Kentucky - golf
Hoover
- Nicholas Davis - Marion Military Institute - baseball
- Sonny DiChiara - Samford - baseball
- Scott Elgin - Lipscomb - baseball
- Nolan Hammonds - Shelton State - baseball
- Preston Moore - Samford - baseball
- Will Pratt - Spring Hill College - baseball
- Evan Veal - Jacksonville State - baseball
- Jacob Bodden - Liberty - football
- Vonte' Brackett - Holmes Community College - football
- Chase Brown - UNA - football
- Khamari Brown - UNA - football
- Stevie Cole - Northwest Mississippi Junior College - football
- Kaleb Gibbs - Delta State - football
- Tyrell Goldsmith - Delta State - football
- Adrian Hill - Delta State - football
- Isaiah Hubbard - Oklahoma Panhandle State University - football
- Gary Larson - Cumberland University - football
- Mike Maye - Georgia Tech - football
- Shaw Niblett - Cumberland University - football
- Jalen Parker - Cumberland University - football
- Devon Scott - Holmes Community College - football
- Phillip Stanton Jr. - University of the Cumberlands - football
- Camren Wood - Samford - football
- Alex Flint - Montevallo - golf
- Danielle Buompastore - USC Sumter - golf
- Carson McKie - Lee University - golf
- Dylan Stern - Shorter College - soccer
- Elena Register - Plymouth State University - soccer
- Caroline Nichols - South Alabama - softball
- Julia Keffer - Belhaven University - tennis
- Joseph Leventry - Montevallo - track and field
- John McCrackin - UAH - track and field
- Caroline Franklin - Troy - track and field
- Genesis Jones - Troy - track and field
- Michelle Nkoudou - Northeastern - track and field
- Caroline Sall - Troy - track and field
- Sydney Steely - Mississippi State - track and field
- Ava Weems - Mississippi State - track and field
Please note that many athletes signed in November, and some were not present at Wednesday's ceremony.