Hoover, Spain Park athletes recognized on Signing Day

HOOVER -- Between Hoover and Spain Park high schools, the Hoover City Schools system sends multitudes of student-athletes to play college sports each year.

This year is no different, as the schools recognized many student-athletes on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. 

Spain Park

  • Braxton Barker - Alabama - football
  • Josh Corley - Roanoke College - lacrosse
  • Carter Goodwin - Wallace State - golf
  • Ethan Hagood - UAB - golf
  • Reed Hereford - Jefferson State - golf
  • Barrett Herring - USC Upstate - basketball
  • Blake Hester - Murray State - football
  • Claire Holt - Richmond - basketball
  • D'Arie Johnson - Faulkner - football
  • Marlee Johnson - Rollins College - volleyball
  • Jalen McMillan - Dodge City Community College - football
  • Brooks Rice - UNC Greensboro - soccer
  • Cole Starr - Huntingdon - football
  • Caroline Waldrop - Western Kentucky - golf

Hoover

  • Nicholas Davis - Marion Military Institute - baseball
  • Sonny DiChiara - Samford - baseball
  • Scott Elgin - Lipscomb - baseball
  • Nolan Hammonds - Shelton State - baseball
  • Preston Moore - Samford - baseball
  • Will Pratt - Spring Hill College - baseball
  • Evan Veal - Jacksonville State - baseball
  • Jacob Bodden - Liberty - football
  • Vonte' Brackett - Holmes Community College - football
  • Chase Brown - UNA - football
  • Khamari Brown - UNA - football
  • Stevie Cole - Northwest Mississippi Junior College - football
  • Kaleb Gibbs - Delta State - football
  • Tyrell Goldsmith - Delta State - football
  • Adrian Hill - Delta State - football
  • Isaiah Hubbard - Oklahoma Panhandle State University - football
  • Gary Larson - Cumberland University - football
  • Mike Maye - Georgia Tech - football
  • Shaw Niblett - Cumberland University - football
  • Jalen Parker - Cumberland University - football
  • Devon Scott - Holmes Community College - football
  • Phillip Stanton Jr. - University of the Cumberlands - football
  • Camren Wood - Samford - football
  • Alex Flint - Montevallo - golf
  • Danielle Buompastore - USC Sumter - golf
  • Carson McKie - Lee University - golf
  • Dylan Stern - Shorter College - soccer
  • Elena Register - Plymouth State University - soccer
  • Caroline Nichols - South Alabama - softball
  • Julia Keffer - Belhaven University - tennis
  • Joseph Leventry - Montevallo - track and field
  • John McCrackin - UAH - track and field
  • Caroline Franklin - Troy - track and field
  • Genesis Jones - Troy - track and field
  • Michelle Nkoudou - Northeastern - track and field
  • Caroline Sall - Troy - track and field
  • Sydney Steely - Mississippi State - track and field
  • Ava Weems - Mississippi State - track and field

Please note that many athletes signed in November, and some were not present at Wednesday's ceremony. 

