Hoover, Spain Park athletes recognized on Signing Day

Sarah Finnegan Hoover High School football players react after signing their intent to play for various colleges during a ceremony on February 7, 2018. Sarah Finnegan Spain Park High School athletes pose together after the signing day ceremony on February 7, 2018.

HOOVER -- Between Hoover and Spain Park high schools, the Hoover City Schools system sends multitudes of student-athletes to play college sports each year.

This year is no different, as the schools recognized many student-athletes on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

Spain Park

Braxton Barker - Alabama - football

Josh Corley - Roanoke College - lacrosse

Carter Goodwin - Wallace State - golf

Ethan Hagood - UAB - golf

Reed Hereford - Jefferson State - golf

Barrett Herring - USC Upstate - basketball

Blake Hester - Murray State - football

Claire Holt - Richmond - basketball

D'Arie Johnson - Faulkner - football

Marlee Johnson - Rollins College - volleyball

Jalen McMillan - Dodge City Community College - football

Brooks Rice - UNC Greensboro - soccer

Cole Starr - Huntingdon - football

Caroline Waldrop - Western Kentucky - golf

Hoover

Nicholas Davis - Marion Military Institute - baseball

Sonny DiChiara - Samford - baseball

Scott Elgin - Lipscomb - baseball

Nolan Hammonds - Shelton State - baseball

Preston Moore - Samford - baseball

Will Pratt - Spring Hill College - baseball

Evan Veal - Jacksonville State - baseball

Jacob Bodden - Liberty - football

Vonte' Brackett - Holmes Community College - football

Chase Brown - UNA - football

Khamari Brown - UNA - football

Stevie Cole - Northwest Mississippi Junior College - football

Kaleb Gibbs - Delta State - football

Tyrell Goldsmith - Delta State - football

Adrian Hill - Delta State - football

Isaiah Hubbard - Oklahoma Panhandle State University - football

Gary Larson - Cumberland University - football

Mike Maye - Georgia Tech - football

Shaw Niblett - Cumberland University - football

Jalen Parker - Cumberland University - football

Devon Scott - Holmes Community College - football

Phillip Stanton Jr. - University of the Cumberlands - football

Camren Wood - Samford - football

Alex Flint - Montevallo - golf

Danielle Buompastore - USC Sumter - golf

Carson McKie - Lee University - golf

Dylan Stern - Shorter College - soccer

Elena Register - Plymouth State University - soccer

Caroline Nichols - South Alabama - softball

Julia Keffer - Belhaven University - tennis

Joseph Leventry - Montevallo - track and field

John McCrackin - UAH - track and field

Caroline Franklin - Troy - track and field

Genesis Jones - Troy - track and field

Michelle Nkoudou - Northeastern - track and field

Caroline Sall - Troy - track and field

Sydney Steely - Mississippi State - track and field

Ava Weems - Mississippi State - track and field

Please note that many athletes signed in November, and some were not present at Wednesday's ceremony.