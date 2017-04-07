Hoover Softball Association to open 2017 spring season this Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Softball Association 12U Strykers World Series Champs 2016 The 2016 12U Strykers team from the Hoover Softball Association won the 2016 World Series in the recreational division of the United States Specialty Sports Association.

The Hoover Softball Association is kicking off its 2017 spring season on Saturday with an opening day ceremony at Hoover Sports Park Central.

Close to 300 girls will participate on approximately 28 teams this year, association president John Parker said.

Opening day activities begin at 9 a.m. with a walking parade through the parking lot led by the Hoover Fire Department at 3468 Chapel Lane. The girls will then march onto Field 5 for the ceremony, with Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice throwing out the first pitch, Parker said.

Each team will be introduced, as will city officials, park workers, concession stand workers and members of the Hoover Softball Association board. The Brock’s Gap Intermediate School choir will sing the national anthem, and the association members will recognize former park players who received scholarships from the association in 2016 and three teams that won state or world series championships last year, Parker said.

Teams will be competing for the best team spirit award, and coaches will compete for the “best-dressed coach spirit award.”

This year, the association also is dedicating Field 2 to Gary Sheffield, who has served as an umpire for the Hoover Softball Association for 30 years, Parker said.

Opening day activities also will include inflatables, a photo booth, face painting and a disc jockey. The opening celebration is expected to last until 10:15 a.m., and games for all age groups begin at 11 a.m.