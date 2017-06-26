Hoover Softball Association awards 5 scholarships

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park Softball Mary Katherine Tedder. × 2 of 5 Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park Softball Caroline Parker × 3 of 5 Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Hoover Softball Caroline Hart. × 4 of 5 Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park Softball Mary Kate Teague × 5 of 5 Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Leslie Norris Prev Next

The Hoover Softball Association scholarship committee and the HSA board awarded $7,500 in scholarships this year to Hoover and Spain Park high school senior softball players.

From Hoover High, Leslie Norris and Caroline Hart were awarded scholarships. Caroline Parker, Mary Katherine Tedder and Mary Kate Teague earned scholarships from Spain Park High.

Scholarship awards are based on years played at HSA, community service, academic performance, a submitted essay, parent participation in HSA and other softball achievements.

HSA is a Hoover-based recreational softball program. HSA’s annual scholarship program is sponsored by HSA and a partnership with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Birmingham.

– Submitted by John Parker.