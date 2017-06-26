Hoover Softball Association awards 5 scholarships

Spain Park Softball

Photos by Kyle Parmley.

Spain Park Softball

Mary Katherine Tedder.

Spain Park Softball

Photos by Kyle Parmley.

Spain Park Softball

Caroline Parker

Hoover Softball

Photos by Kyle Parmley.

Hoover Softball

Caroline Hart.

Spain Park Softball

Photos by Kyle Parmley.

Spain Park Softball

Mary Kate Teague

KMP_022517_LeslieNorris3.jpg

Photos by Kyle Parmley.

Leslie Norris

The Hoover Softball Association scholarship committee and the HSA board awarded $7,500 in scholarships this year to Hoover and Spain Park high school senior softball players. 

From Hoover High, Leslie Norris and Caroline Hart were awarded scholarships. Caroline Parker, Mary Katherine Tedder and Mary Kate Teague earned scholarships from Spain Park High. 

Scholarship awards are based on years played at HSA, community service, academic performance, a submitted essay, parent participation in HSA and other softball achievements.

HSA is a Hoover-based recreational softball program. HSA’s annual scholarship program is sponsored by HSA and a partnership with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Birmingham.

– Submitted by John Parker.

