Bucs power past Oak Mountain with strong running game

HOOVER -- They like to say “Sails Up” in Hoover, and on Friday night against Oak Mountain, the Bucs were downwind.

The Hoover High School football team (5-1, 4-0 Class 7A, Region 3) dominated visiting Oak Mountain 59-7 in a region matchup at the Hoover Met. Hoover rolled up 375 yards on the ground, scoring seven rushing touchdowns. Oak Mountain falls to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in region play.

“We ran it great,” said running back Vonte’ Brackett, who rushed 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. “We all bring something to the table.”

Indeed, these running backs do. Larry McCammon was the bell cow for Hoover, rushing for 112 yards on 11 carries and two scores. Jacquez Allen gained 52 yards and found the end zone twice. Kaulin Jackson rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, all on Hoover’s final drive.

Quarterback Jalen Parker did most of his damage in the first half, and he finished 16-of-23 for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown.

“Jalen’s a gym rat,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. “He’s a guy that studies the game. He wants the game plan as quick as possible on Wednesday so he can go through it.”

Niblett was pleased with the win overall.

“I thought early on in the game we had some opportunities where we didn’t execute like we should have,” Niblett said. “But we played well defensively, got off the field on third down. They got a couple third-down conversions. We got clicking on offense, got in a better rhythm. We didn’t connect on a couple things we needed to connect on. We’ve got to improve those kinds of things.”

Hoover led 31-7 at halftime and cruised in the second half. Oak Mountain’s lone touchdown came on a beautiful play. Eagles quarterback Connor Webb took a big hit but delivered a well-thrown ball to Carson Bobo for a 32-yard score late in the second quarter. Hoover kicker Barret Pickering booted a 46-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

The lone passing touchdown for the Bucs came early in the second half when Parker hit Brooks Brymer for a 1-yard touchdown to put Hoover up 38-7.

Hoover got interceptions from Shaquiel Hood and Nick Curtis. It was Curtis’ first career interception.

“It was a good feeling,” he said. “We protected the run tonight. They had to throw the ball.”

For Oak Mountain, Webb finished 10-of-20 for 132 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Bobo caught five passes for 80 yards and a score. Cole Thomas caught four passes for 31 yards. Xzavier Brown intercepted a Hoover pass in the end zone in the first half.

Hoover travels to Huffman next week, while Oak Mountain hosts Tuscaloosa County.

“That’ll be a big opportunity for us,” Niblett said. “Just try to be 1-0 after every week.”

Asked about the potential for this Hoover team, Curtis looked up and smiled.

“The best,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep on working and try to get there.”