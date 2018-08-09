Hoover Met Complex to hold grand opening for baseball/softball fields Saturday night

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz/Bluff Park Drone Hoover sports complex baseball fields July 2018 The new baseball/softball fields at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex includes a grass field, in the foreground, and four artificial turf fields. All are NCAA-regulation size.

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is holding a grand opening and family fun night for its new baseball/softball fields this Saturday night, Aug. 11.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. at the new baseball/softball complex located behind the Finley Center, with access from the new road off Stadium Trace Parkway between Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and Trace Crossings Elementary School.

Activities will include a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., inflatables, a Eurobungy trampoline, face painting, balloon twisters and a disc jockey playing music, said Erin Colbaugh, the events coordinator for the City of Hoover.

There will also be clinics for baseball, softball, flag football and soccer, Colbaugh said.

All of the activities are free and will shut down at 7:30 p.m. in time for a softball game featuring Birmingham area celebrities, including ABC 33/40 news anchor and former Alabama football player Christopher Sign, WBRC Fox 6 Good Day Alabama news anchor Mike Dubberly, Hoover Sun sports editor Kyle Parmley and Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks, Colbaugh said.

Concession stand food will be available for purchase, she said.

The new baseball/softball complex includes one grass field directly behind the Finley Center and four artificial turf fields. All the fields meet specifications for NCAA play.