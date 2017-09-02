Bucs cruise to win over Meridian

× 1 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2017 HOOVER FOOTBALL Hoover QB Jalen Parker (13) hands the ball off during a game between Hoover and Meridian on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 2 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2017 HOOVER FOOTBALL Hoover students run the Bucs Flags after a touchdown during a game between Hoover and Meridian on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 3 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2017 HOOVER FOOTBALL Hoover's Sam Sanford (20) scores a touchdown after an interception to start the scoring for Hoover during a game between Hoover and Meridian on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 4 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2017 HOOVER FOOTBALL Hoover's Larry McCammon (3) is brought down after a run during a game between Hoover and Meridian on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at the HOOVER — After just one quarter of play on Friday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the 2017 edition of the Hoover Buccaneers appeared anxious about a repeat of 2014. That was the last time Hoover started a season 0-2.

This time around, however, would be much different, as the hosts reeled off 35 unanswered points to break a 7-7 second quarter tie, taking down Meridian (Miss.), 42-7.

Following last week’s loss to Grayson (Ga.), Hoover (1-1) aimed to mitigate drive-thwarting penalties during this week’s contest, and the focus paid off as they were only penalized five times in the first half.

“I thought we cleaned up the penalties tonight, especially in thirst half, and avoided the ones that are drive killers” Hoover coach Josh Niblett said.

The No. 2 team in class 7A displayed their depth across all levels of the field, as six different Bucs accounted for touchdowns.

Senior defensive back Sam Sanford opened the scoring with a 34-yard pick-six at the 6:26 mark of the first quarter, as the veteran calmly followed a bevy of Hoover blockers down the home sideline and into the end zone.

“I was just playing deep in the middle of the field and the ball came to me; when I saw my line of blockers I felt confident that I had it,” Sanford said.

Vonte Brackett’s two yard scoring plunge straight up the gut allowed Hoover to regain the lead in the second quarter, and the Bucs’ defense would put the clamps down from there, which included interceptions from Kaleb Gibbs and Chase Brown.

Brown’s interception in particular highlighted the intensity Hoovers’ defense displayed throughout the game. The Wildcats were primed for a third quarter touchdown after reaching the Hoover 1-yard line and had a golden opportunity with a first-and-goal. The front seven of the Bucs’ defense stood tall, however, and Brown punctuated the goal line stand with the interception in the back of the end zone.

Jacquez Allen, one of three Bucs’ running backs that regularly sees the field, added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and senior quarterback Jalen Parker provided a nifty 24-yard scoring run just before the half, weaving his way between tacklers near the home sideline and eventually vaulting across the goal line to complete the second quarter onslaught.

“I was a little more comfortable tonight at home and didn’t have the first game jitters” Parker said.

Running back Larry McCammon also had a big night and had a 27-yard scoring burst directly up the middle. He led all Hoover running backs with 86 yards rushing. Sophomore quarterback Robby Ashford capped off the scoring with an 10-yard touchdown run and collected 89 rushing yards from his quarterback position in only a quarter of play.

The season kicks into full gear next week for the Bucs, as the defending state champs host Mountain Brook in a critical early season matchup that will have playoff implications.

“We practice hard every week no matter who we are playing, but I definitely think the intensity will pick up this week in practice” Sanford added.