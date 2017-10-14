Bucs remain unbeaten in region play

× 1 of 34 Expand James Nicholas Hoover Football Action from a game between Hoover and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Viking Stadium in Huffman. × 2 of 34 Expand James Nicholas Hoover Football Action from a game between Hoover and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Viking Stadium in Huffman. × 3 of 34 Expand James Nicholas Hoover Football Action from a game between Hoover and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Viking Stadium in Huffman. × 4 of 34 Expand James Nicholas Hoover Football Action from a game between Hoover and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Viking Stadium in Huffman. × 5 of 34 Expand James Nicholas Hoover Football Action from a game between Hoover and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Viking Stadium in Huffman. × 6 of 34 Expand James Nicholas Hoover Football Action from a game between Hoover and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Viking Stadium in (Frank Couch Photography) Prev Next

Propelled by a stout defensive performance, Class 7A No. 1 Hoover notched another region victory with a 38-6 win over Huffman at Huffman High School Stadium. The Bucs' (6-1, 5-0) defense did not allow the Vikings’ offense to cross midfield until the fourth quarter and defensive back Noah Williams accounted for two interceptions to lead the way.

“Our guys did a good job of tackling and getting pressure on their quarterback and they were able to put them in some long down and distance situations,” Hoover coach Josh Niblett said.

The Bucs jumped out to a quick 7-0 advantage courtesy of a six-yard run scored by Jalen Parker around right end on their first offensive possession of the game. Barret Pickering connected on a 50-yard field goal on the second offensive possession from the right hash, a distance he says he is comfortable from.

“I feel pretty good when I line it up from 58-yards and in,” said Pickering.

Jacquez Allen, who splits time in the backfield and in the slot for the Hoover offense, scored his first of three touchdowns on the third Hoover offensive possession when he pounced on a fumble in the end zone. The play was setup by a 29-yard reception from Auburn commit Shedrick Jackson, who lost possession of the ball while fighting his way into the end zone.

The Bucs’ offense, however, found the going tough in the second half, as they were forced to punt on five consecutive possessions and turned the ball over — via an interception by Huffman’s Gerell Green — on their sixth. The Vikings (3-4, 1-4) fought valiantly until the end, as Allen Love, Jalen King-Clark and Tameron Boyd all picked up sacks. Sophomore Jakobie Smith accounted for the Huffman score when he darted in from the five yard line late in the fourth quarter to put the hosts on the board.

“Anytime you can go on the road and pick up a victory, it’s a good win,” Niblett added.

Allen and fellow running mate Larry McCammon paced the Hoover offense, as Allen chipped in rushing touchdowns of one and 17 yards, while McCammon finished with 104 rushing yards and one touchdown (1-yd) on 12 attempts.

Huffman was led by Nyre Holden with 42 rushing yards and Julian Whittaker with six receptions for 43 yards.

Both teams continue region play next week as Hoover plays at Vestavia Hills while Huffman travels to Alabaster to take on Thompson.