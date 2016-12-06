Hoover Bucs football team to celebrate state championship at Riverchase Galleria

The Hoover High School football team is having an event at the Riverchase Galleria this Sunday to allow the community to celebrate the team’s 7A state championship.

The players, coaches, band and cheerleaders are expected to gather in the mall’s center court at 1:30 p.m. for the celebration, said Mike White, the Galleria’s new general manager.

“It’s like a big pep rally,” White said. It should last about an hour, he said.

Bucs Football

So Proud of our Hoover Bucs Football Team in winning their 12th state title in school history.

Wayne Wood 15 days ago

