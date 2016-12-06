Hoover Bucs football team to celebrate state championship at Riverchase Galleria

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The Hoover High School football team is having an event at the Riverchase Galleria this Sunday to allow the community to celebrate the team’s 7A state championship.

The players, coaches, band and cheerleaders are expected to gather in the mall’s center court at 1:30 p.m. for the celebration, said Mike White, the Galleria’s new general manager.

“It’s like a big pep rally,” White said. It should last about an hour, he said.