Hoover Bucs celebrate 12th football state championship at Riverchase Galleria

1 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16
The Hoover Bucs football team celebrated its 12th state championship with a ceremony in the center court of the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The team was joined by the band, cheerleaders and a host of fans.
2 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (2)
3 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (3)
4 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (4)
5 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (5)
6 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (6)
7 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (7)
8 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (8)
9 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (9)
10 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (10)
11 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (11)
12 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (12)
13 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (13)
14 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (14)
15 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (15)
16 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (16)
17 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (17)
18 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (18)
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks to the crowd at a celebration of the Hoover High School football team's 12th state championship at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
19 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (19)
20 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (20)
Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy speaks to the crowd a celebration of the Hoover High School football team's 12 state championship at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
21 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (21)
Hoover High School Principal Don Hulin speaks to the crowd during a celebration of the Hoover Bucs football team's 12th state championship at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
22 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (22)
David Bannister speaks to the crowd during a celebration of the Hoover High School football team's 12th state championship at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
23 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (23)
Hoover High School football coach Josh Niblett speaks to the crowd at a celebration of the Hoover Bucs' 12th state championship in football at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
24 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (24)
Hoover High School football coach Josh Niblett speaks to the crowd during a celebration of the Hoover Bucs' 12th state championship in football at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
25 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (25)
Hoover High School football coach Josh Niblett speaks to the crowd at a celebration of the Hoover Bucs' 12 state championship in football at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
26 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (26)
27 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (27)
28 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (28)
29 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (29)
30 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (30)
31 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (31)
32 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (32)
33 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (33)
34 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (34)
35 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (35)
36 of 36
Photo by Ron Burkett
Bucs Galleria 12-11-16 (36)
The Hoover Bucs football team celebrated its 12th state championship on Sunday in the center food court at the Riverchase Galleria.
The band, cheerleaders and football team all marched down an escalator from the second floor into the food court area to celebrate their Nov. 30 championship win over McGill-Toolen in Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato thanked Hoover residents for their support of the team, and schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy thanked the players for their hard work and dedication to excellence before leading a “Go Bucs” cheer.
Football coach Josh Niblett said the two losses to Spain Park High School last year served as motivation for the team this year. Several players promised him they would never allow that to happen again, he said.
The program ended with more cheers, music from the band and the Hoover High School alma mater.
Bucs Football
Wayne Wood 10 days ago