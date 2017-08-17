Hoover Buc 2017 Fan Day set for Sunday at Riverchase Galleria

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Hoover Bucs at Galleria Dec 2016 The Hoover Bucs football team and cheerleaders celebrate a 12th state championship at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The 2017 football team returns to the mall on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 to kick off a new season with Buc Fan Day.

The Hoover High School football teams are having their Buc Fan Day at the Riverchase Galleria this Sunday afternoon.

The varsity cheerleaders, select members of the band and the 140 or so sophomores, juniors and seniors on the varsity and junior varsity football teams are scheduled to begin their march into the Galleria in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel at 2:55 p.m., Athletic Director Andy Urban said.

Once they get into the mall, they’ll go down the escalator to the first floor, where the varsity football players will sit at tables to autograph Hoover Bucs posters, Urban said.

The pep band, cheerleaders and Buccanettes dance team all are scheduled to perform. Expected speakers include Urban, Hoover High football coach Josh Niblett and Principal Don Hulin. David Bannister of the Buccaneer Touchdown Club will be the master of ceremonies.

The event should be over by 4:15 p.m. Athletic department officials are encouraging fans to come and show support for the teams as they prepare to start their 2017 season.