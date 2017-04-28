Holt stands out on biggest stage

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Claire Holt celebrates after defeating Gadsden City in the regional final, the beginning of an improbable end to the season for Spain Park.

Claire Holt’s body of work was likely enough to secure her a spot on the Class 7A Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team, but what she accomplished in the season’s final games likely elevated the status of the junior Spain Park High School guard.

Holt was named to the all-state first team and selected as one of three finalists for the 7A player of the year award, likely due in large part to what she accomplished on the season’s biggest platform.

“If you’re going to get awards like that, you’ve got to perform on a big stage,” Spain Park head coach Mike Chase said.

Holt led the Lady Jags to a magical playoff run, one that included her converting a near-miraculous three-point play against Gadsden City in the regional semifinal to send the game to overtime, a 32-point outburst against Grissom in the regional final, clutch free throws to knock off McGill-Toolen in the state semifinal, and being in a wild overtime loss to Hoover in the state championship game.

The state final appearance was the first in school history for Spain Park.

“That little taste of success is going to drive our team to try to win it all next season,” Holt said. “Now that we see what we're capable of, we're going to push even harder to reach our full potential. We became closer as a team, and our run will be something we never forget.”

When asked about the all-state honors, Holt gave an answer that makes it obvious that individual goals were not a primary focus of hers.

“I didn't really know what the all-state team was at first, but when I saw the other players that were included on the team, I knew that it was a big deal,” she said. “I think a lot of credit needs to be given to my team and coach.”

What impresses Chase most about Holt is her tireless work ethic.

“She’s a product of a lot of hard work,” Chase said. “She puts a lot of individual time into her game. She’s got a college or pro player’s mentality to work that most high school kids don’t have.”

In her final season at Spain Park, the goal for Holt is to get one step further.

“Our team goal is nothing short of winning a state championship,” she said.