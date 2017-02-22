Holt explodes for 32 as Lady Jags reach Final Four

× 1 of 39 Expand Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com The Spain Park girls basketball team takes on Grissom during the Class 7A Northeast Regional Final game on February 22, 2017 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. × 2 of 39 Expand Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com The Spain Park girls basketball team takes on Grissom during the Class 7A Northeast Regional Final game on February 22, 2017 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. × 3 of 39 Expand Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com The Spain Park girls basketball team takes on Grissom during the Class 7A Northeast Regional Final game on February 22, 2017 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. × 4 of 39 Expand Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com The Spain Park girls basketball team takes on Grissom during the Class 7A Northeast Regional Final game on February JACKSONVILLE – Claire Holt was determined to avoid a repeat performance.

Completely turning the tables from the previous game, Holt exploded for six first-half 3-pointers, as the Spain Park High School girls basketball team defeated Grissom, 60-46, in the Class 7A Northeast Regional Final on Wednesday morning at Jacksonville State University.

“I kept my shot ready,” Holt said, who was the hero in Spain Park’s win over Gadsden City in the regional semifinal (she tied the game at the end of regulation with a free throw), but was 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

She continued, “I knew I was going to have do better than 0-for-9, so in my workouts, I worked on my 3s and got confidence back in myself.”

Holt drained four 3s in the first quarter, as she outscored Grissom herself, 14-9, while the Lady Jags opened an 18-9 lead. Holt added two more deep balls in the second quarter, and credited the freedom of the offense for getting off to a hot start.

“I was cutting and getting open shots and I wanted to see how long I could stay hot,” Holt said, who finished the day with 32 points and 10 rebounds, draining 6-of-9 3-point attempts.

By the time Holt cooled down, Spain Park (22-11) had its lead, and although Grissom (11-19) threatened each time the Lady Jags pulled away, Spain Park was able to hold on.

“I’ve watched a ton of Grissom film the last five or six days,” Spain Park head coach Mike Chase said. “We knew they’ve kept every game close since Christmas. Every time we got comfortable, they made a run at us.”

Grissom closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run and cut a 10-point deficit to just a 41-38 Spain Park edge entering the fourth quarter.

But the Lady Jags were able to widen that gap thanks to the efforts of Bailey Bowers and 8th-grader Katelyn Walsh. Bowers buried a pair of 3s early in the frame, and Walsh dialed one up to extend the lead back to nine. Spain Park made enough free throws down the stretch to hang on.

“We made some big 3s in the fourth quarter,” Chase said. “All of them were ones where the coaches said, ‘No, no, no, yes (when they went in).’”

Barrett Herring had a strong performance, registering eight points, seven rebounds, and four blocks. She knew going in that she would have the size advantage, and made sure to capitalize.

“I’m excited, because we’ve worked really hard,” she said. “I knew I would be the tallest player on the floor and knew I had to execute.”

Ahrielle Parks finished the day with five points and five boards as well for Spain Park. For Grissom, Arianna Powe led the way with 15 points.

With the win, Spain Park advances to its first Final Four in school history. The Lady Jags last reached the regional finals in 2013, but this marks the first time they made it over the hump and into the state tournament at the BJCC.

“With such a young team, we started the year with a 2-year plan, Having just one senior, we are all going to be together for the next two years. Do we want to go to the Final Four this year?” Chase recalled saying to his team before the season started.

The answer was unclear at times throughout the year, as the Lady Jags experienced peaks and valleys, but ultimately, it was yes.

“We’re going to the Final Four next week. You can’t beat that,” Chase said.

The Lady Jags will take on McGill-Toolen next Thursday, March 2, at noon in the State Semifinals at the BJCC.