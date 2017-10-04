Harvard establishes fund for former Buc

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Ben Abercrombie (30) played a key role patrolling the Hoover secondary.

The Harvard Varsity Club, with support from the Department of Harvard Athletics and Friends of Harvard Football, announced on Wednesday morning that it has established a fund in honor of Hoover High School alumnus Ben Abercrombie.

Abercrombie, a freshman on the Harvard football team, suffered a severe neck injury during the Crimson's Sept. 16 game at Rhode Island. He has since undergone multiple successful surgeries and remains at a Rhode Island hospital.

The Benson M. Abercrombie ’21 Fund will provide support to the Abercrombie family and any future Harvard undergraduate student-athlete who incurs a severe or catastrophic injury while competing for the Crimson while enrolled in Harvard College.

“On behalf of the Harvard Varsity Club Board, we have made it possible for the Harvard community and others to support Ben, his family and any future undergraduate student-athlete facing a challenge of this nature,” said Bob Glatz, the Broadbent family executive director of the Harvard Varsity Club.

Gifts to The Benson M. Abercrombie ’21 Fund can be made through the HVC by clicking here, or by calling 617-495-3535. All gifts are 100 percent tax deductible.

“Having the ability to support the Abercrombie Family in their time of need makes me proud to be a part of the Harvard Community,” said Tim Murphy, Harvard's football coach.

The fund is another example of support that has sprouted since Abercrombie's injury. In Hoover, the community has taken a stand for its former star.

