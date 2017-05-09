Event set for Hoover Met to celebrate Marlon Humphrey's first-round NFL draft pick

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens The Baltimore Ravens chose Hoover High alumnus Marlon Humphrey, at right, as the overall 16th pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Humphrey is the first Hoover High graduate chosen in the first round of the NFL draft ever.

Friends and supporters of Hoover High and Alabama football alumnus Marlon Humphrey are throwing a public celebration for him Wednesday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in honor of his first-round NFL draft selection.

Humphrey, who graduated from Hoover High in 2014, is the first Hoover High alumnus to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He was the 16th overall pick in the draft and will be playing cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens. He secured a 4-year contract valued at $11.9 million, including a $6.8 million signing bonus, according to the NFL Network.

The public part of Wednesday’s celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. in the banquet room at the Hoover Met and will include a presentation by city officials, a few remarks by Humphrey, a fireworks show and opportunities for pictures and autographs with Humphrey.

The celebration was organized by former Hoover High School Athletics Director Myra Miles, who now works for TNT Fireworks.

“He’s just a special kid,” Miles said of Humphrey. “This [a first-round draft pick from Hoover] is something that has never happened … It’s going to shine a really good light on the city and high school and Board of Education.”

Miles said the Humphreys have always been a great family and she considers them to be like family to her. "I just wanted to do something, and everybody has been terrific as far as making this happen," she said.