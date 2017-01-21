Former Jag coach hired as Auburn OC

× Expand Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics Chip Lindsey Chip Lindsey Football biz card heads on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013 in Auburn, AL. Todd Van Emst

A familiar face to local high school football fans is returning to the state of Alabama.

Chip Lindsey, a former assistant at Hoover High School and head coach at Spain Park, was hired to be Auburn University's next offensive coordinator on Saturday.

"I'm excited to welcome Chip Lindsey to the Auburn family," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told AuburnTigers.com. "I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit. Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession."

Lindsey returns to Auburn after spending the 2013 season on the Plains as an offensive analyst.

"My family and I are very excited to return to Auburn and our home state," Lindsey said. "Both are very special places to us. I am looking forward to reuniting with Coach Malzahn and his staff. They are great coaches and great people. I look forward to being part of something special and helping Auburn win championships."

Lindsey spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, where he tutored former Spain Park standout Nick Mullens, who won the 2015 Conference USA Player of the Year award.

Lindsey spent the 2016 season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Prior to his first stint at Auburn, Lindsey was the head coach at Spain Park in 2011 and 2012, and led the Jags to a 10-3 record and third round playoff berth in 2012. Lindsey also served as Hoover's offensive coordinator in 2007 under Rush Propst, as the Bucs advanced to the third round of the postseason with a 10-2 record.