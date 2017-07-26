Forever a Bulldog

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford Athletics. Walt Barnes, right, poses with Samford University Athletic Director Martin Newton in May at the university’s induction ceremony for its inaugural athletics hall of fame class.

Walt Barnes sat behind his desk at the downtown office space where he’s worked for decades, his bespectacled face propped against his left hand.

A miniature basketball hoop that once doubled as a clock hung over the nearest door. Its time-weathered backboard was inscribed with a Samford University logo, and a plush, hand-sized basketball rested on the rim.

Barnes, a longtime Hoover resident, once played basketball for Samford, but at a point in the school’s history when it was called Howard College. He coached there, too, from 1957-63, helping oversee the football, basketball and track and field programs.

In the fall, he’d patrol the sidelines as an assistant to Bobby Bowden. Then, he would shift focus to his primary role as head men’s basketball coach.

It’s in this position that most people remember him, the pilot of a team that in 1960-61 constructed the best season in school history with a 23-1 record. He was recently honored for that memorable campaign, along with the many other contributions he has made to the university throughout his lifetime.

In May, Barnes, 82, was inducted into the Samford Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of its six-person inaugural class, which also included Bowden.

“There are a lot of guys who could have been named before they got to my name, and I know that,” said Barnes, his tone one of sincerity. “It makes me appreciate very much the honor that was given to me.”

Barnes’ stint at the helm of the varsity basketball program spanned four seasons, and he went 61-40 in that time. Retrospectively, he calls himself a better recruiter than coach, though his success suggests he knew how to devise a game plan. That 23-win squad averaged more than 91 points per game and eclipsed 100 points six times in Barnes’ fast-paced offense.

He credits his accomplishments as a coach to his meticulous nature, which manifested itself through a precise attention to detail.

“When we practiced, we practiced like I wanted them to play,” he said.

Barnes reflected upon his time playing and coaching at Howard during his May 6 induction ceremony, a commemorative affair to which he brought 25 friends and family members. His accomplishments were revisited, his triumphs highlighted.

David Barnes, one of Walt’s grandchildren, never saw his grandfather in action, but he marveled as he watched his legacy celebrated. Recently, David Barnes joined the family’s financial consulting business, where he works alongside his father and grandfather. Walt Barnes still comes into the office most days, a lasting sign of the dedication and will that propelled him into the Hall.

“I think it all kind of sank in for the family that night at the ceremony,” David Barnes said. “It was pretty special.”

This was not the first honor that Samford has bestowed upon one of its top ambassadors, though it may carry the most weight. He was named the university’s Alumni of the Year in 2007 and was extended a lifetime service award from the Athletic Department in 2012.

“His dedication to Samford as a student-athlete, coach and supporter is second to none,” wrote Martin Newton, Samford’s athletic director, in an email. “He has done so much for our athletics department and for our university, and it is fitting that we were able to honor him in this way.”

Walt Barnes was on a business trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan, with his son and grandson in March when Newton called to notify him of his selection.

Emotion overcame him, and mist filled his eyes. He couldn’t believe what he’d been told.

“I was surprised and just elated,” he said. “I had no idea it would ever happen.”