Five Hoover youth chosen as ball kids for 2017 Davis Cup matches in Birmingham

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jenny Robb. Davis Cup ball kid team 2017 These youth served as ball kids for the 2017 Davis Cup matches in Birmingham, Alabama, on Feb. 3-5, 2017.

Five young people from Hoover were selected for the ball kid team for the 2017 Davis Cup first-round matches held in the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Feb. 3-5.

The Hoover youth chosen for the team were Morgan Mumper, Gavin Patton, Sam Sasko, Sam Sellers and Jake Wilson.

The team practiced for four weeks in preparation for the event and served the entire tournament weekend. The team was led by Jenny Robb, the junior team state coordinator for the Alabama branch of the United States Tennis Association.

The Davis Cup matches in Birmingham featured Team USA vs. Team Switzerland, and the U.S. team finished 5-0 over the Swiss team.