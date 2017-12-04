Falcons win fifth-grade championship

by

The Hoover Falcons won the fifth grade Over the Mountain football championship. After finishing the regular season in a three-way tie for first place, the Falcons defeated the Hoover Packers, 33-7, in the semifinals before shutting out the Vestavia Seahawks, 13-0, in the final.

Submitted by and photo courtesy of Michele Holden.

Tags

by

December 2017

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours