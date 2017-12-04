Falcons win fifth-grade championship

× Expand Back row: Coaches Brad Mooneyham, Curtis Watkins, Kevin Holden, Adam Kelley, Jason Milligan. Not pictured: Jonathan Rice, Desmond ClarkPlayers, left to right: AJ Kelley, Paul Brasseal, Shiye Rice, John Paul Arnold, Jack Paepcke, Nicholas Musso, Kelston Hodges, Noah Barthold, Moss Fleming, Ryan Lee, Davion Clark, Caiden Dickinson, Will Holden, Emerson Milligan, Joe Lucas Mooneyham, Henry Rhoads, William Morrison.

The Hoover Falcons won the fifth grade Over the Mountain football championship. After finishing the regular season in a three-way tie for first place, the Falcons defeated the Hoover Packers, 33-7, in the semifinals before shutting out the Vestavia Seahawks, 13-0, in the final.

Submitted by and photo courtesy of Michele Holden.