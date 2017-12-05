East Coast Pro Showcase to be at Hoover Met Complex at least three years

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson John Castleberry 12-5-17 John Castleberry, a scout for the San Francisco Giants who works with the East Coast Pro Showcase, talks about the event moving to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, during a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

The East Coast Pro Showcase that will bring about 150 of the top high school baseball players in the eastern United States to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in August will be in Hoover for at least three years, a representative for the event said today.

The East Coast Pro organization has signed a three-year contract with Hoover, with an option to keep the event in the city two more years beyond that, said John Castleberry, a scout for the San Francisco Giants who is heavily involved with East Coast Pro.

Castleberry joined officials for the city of Hoover and Hoover Met Complex in a press conference in the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium banquet room this morning to announce the event, which will be held Aug. 1-4, 2018.

About 500 Major League Baseball scouts will be in Hoover for the event to evaluate the hottest prospects on the eastern seaboard as they practice together and compete in games, Castleberry said.

“For four days, Aug. 1-4, this will be the mecca of amateur baseball,” he said. “The eyes will be on Hoover, Alabama, and they’ll be on the stadium and the complex.”

× Expand Image from East Coast Pro website East Coast Pro Showcase 2018 The East Coast Pro Showcase is coming to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama on Aug. 1-4, 2018.

This event has a strong reputation in Major League Baseball, he said. “You’re not going to see players like this in one venue site anywhere in the country.”

More than 90 percent of the young men who come to this event end up signing contracts to play professional baseball, Castleberry said. “You’re going to see a lot of these guys on TV, more than you expect.”

Sixteen of the players in the Major League Baseball All-Star game this past year attended the East Coast Pro Showcase when they were younger, he said.

The East Coast Pro organization has been putting on this event for 23 years. It started in Chapel Hills, North Carolina, and since has been held in Wilmington, North Carolina; Lakeland, Florida; and Syracuse, New York. The past three years, it has been at Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa, Florida.

East Coast Pro for a long time has used only facilities used by professional teams, so this will be somewhat of a departure from its routine, Castleberry said. However, the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium formerly was home to a professional team, the Birmingham Barons, and the facility is an attractive venue, he said.

He was skeptical when he first learned of the Hoover Met, but he came to scout it during the SEC Baseball Tournament and now believes it’s the perfect venue for what his organization is trying to do, he said.

He became really intrigued when he learned the city of Hoover is expanding the complex to include five more NCAA-size baseball fields, he said. The players will be able to have batting practice on another field that is within walking distance, he said.

Monty Jones, general manager for the Hoover Met Complex, said construction on one of those five fields will be completed in time for the 2018 SEC Baseball Tournament, and the other four will be completed shortly after the first East Coast Pro Showcase.

The East Coast Pro event will be a great opportunity for Hoover to show off its newly expanded complex, Jones said.

“We are very excited for them to choose us for their new location,” he said. This was one of the first big events the city targeted, he said.

Hoover Council President Gene Smith said Hoover has invested a lot of time and energy in sports, tourism and sports tourism, including youth, amateur and semi-professional sports ­— and maybe one day professional sports again.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Gene Smith 12-5-17 Hoover Council President Gene Smith talks about the East Coast Pro Showcase coming to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, during a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said the East Coast Pro event is exactly what city fathers had in mind when they conceived of the Hoover Met Complex, and it is an example of the kinds of events that the complex’s outstanding staff strive every day to bring to the city.

Players coming to the East Coast Pro Showcase will be selected by scouts and then divided into six teams based on where they live. The six regions are the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley, Southeast, Georgia and north Florida, and south Florida and Puerto Rico, he said.

Last year, the event featured three games on each of the four days, with some games being seven innings and some being nine innings.

Each year, six Major League baseball clubs sponsor the teams, and next year the sponsors will be the Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Florida Marlins, Toronto Bluejays, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals.

In addition to being evaluated, the players — and their parents — will get to attend seminars to inform them about the Major League draft process and what life is like with a professional baseball organization.

Mikey White, a former Spain Park High School baseball player who went on to play at the University of Alabama and the past two years has played for the Oakland A’s Stockton Ports minor league team in Stockton, California, said he attended the East Coast Pro Showcase in Lakeland, Florida, when he was in high school and benefitted from it.

“It was the best competition all along the East Coast,” he said. “There are probably 10 guys off the top of my head I could name that are in the Big Leagues now. You’re facing the best arms, playing against the best players, in my opinion, all over.”

The day-to-day routine for players at the showcase is a lot like what they will experience in the minor leagues, so it’s good for those high school players to get exposed to that early so they know what to expect later, he said.

The East Coast Pro Showcase for the most part will not be open to the public, but his organization is considering opening up maybe one game or one game per day to the public, he said.

“I think that would be kind of cool for the kids,” he said. But the scouts, who run the showcase, have to focus on their job of evaluating and educating the players, he said.

In addition to about 500 scouts, the event likely will draw 100 to 200 parents and 40 to 60 college coaches, Castleberry said. However, there aren’t as many college coaches attending these days because athletes frequently are committing to colleges at younger ages — maybe 15 years old, he said.

Adidas is a major corporate sponsor of the East Coast Pro Showcase and will give each player lots of merchandise, Castleberry said. “These kids will walk out with about $4,000 worth of swag,” he said.

For more information about the East Coast Pro Showcase, go to the organization’s website at eastcoastpro.org.