Cross eager to capitalize on opportunity

Julianna Cross thought she could give it up.

She thought that after playing the game of softball for the majority of her life, and reaching the state tournament three times in her six years as a varsity player at Spain Park High School, she’d had enough.

She got caught thinking that she might want to be a “normal” student, one that focuses on her studies and enjoys all the social opportunities that come along with college.

“That was not the case at all,” she said.

Cross was admittedly on the fence about playing softball at the college level for parts of her high school career, despite knowing without a doubt she had the talent to play at the next level.

But when the opportunity arose to continue her career at Samford University, she jumped at the chance.

“I felt very welcomed and very blessed to have this opportunity, because I know Samford’s a good school and a good program to be in,” Cross said.

Cross said that she thought her career was over after Spain Park was eliminated from the Class 7A state tournament in late May — not one of her favorite memories to recollect.

“When I put my cleats up after the state tournament, it was just sad,” she said. “It was a couple weeks after that, I got the opportunity [at Samford].”

For her senior season, Cross was a consistent force near the top of the lineup all season along, registering a .399 batting average, 32 runs batted in, and a team-high 62 runs scored.

That stretch without softball was no fun for someone so used to playing the game.

“I’m dying,” she recalled thinking. “I’m not hitting a ball. I’m not doing anything.”

No longer will Cross have to contemplate the end of her career, as she will have a chance to don a Bulldogs uniform for the next four years.

“I want to take advantage of the time I have left, because it’s going to go by fast,” she said.

The connection with Samford coach Mandy Burford has been established for quite some time now. Abbie Miranda, Cross’ cousin, concluded an illustrious career with the Bulldogs during the spring.

“Abbie’s told me that it’s hard work and if you’re not committed, then don’t do it,” Cross said.

If there was any doubt about Cross’ commitment level to continue playing, that was all erased during the weeks following her final high school game.

“I’m committed now and I want to do it,” she said.

She has enjoyed getting back to doing softball activities. During the summer, her routine consisted of running and lifting weights among other things instituted for all of Samford’s softball players. She knows the challenge of actually making it onto the field during her freshmen season will be difficult, but she feels that playing at Spain Park and her relationship with coach C.J. Hawkins have prepared her to compete for her spot.

“It’s been really challenging,” Cross said. “I’m prepared. We have a close bond. I feel like I can go to her for anything.”

“In 2011, I saw Julianna on the Berry Middle School team and I knew that she had a special gift and talent that could play at the D1 level,” Hawkins said. “I’m happy for Julianna and her family. I am very grateful for Samford coach Mandy Burford and her willingness to recruit within our state.”

But the person most excited about Cross’ commitment is without a doubt her mother, herself a former graduate of Samford.

“She talks about it every day,” Cross said, with a laugh.