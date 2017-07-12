Bumpus volleyball wins championship

× Expand Submitted by D.J. Essix The Bumpus volleyball team after winning the Metro South championship.

The Bumpus Middle School volleyball team won the Metro South championship during this past school year. The eighth-grade Buccaneers had a winning regular season, with a 10-1 record. The one regular season loss was to the Mountain Brook Jr. High, the same team the Bucs would topple twice in tournament matches.

Named to the All-Metro team were Amanda Lowe and Aly Durban, who was also the tournament MVP. Players selected for the All-Tournament team were Gabrielle Essix and Sydney Melton. Sydney also received the coaches’ trophy from head coach Mandy Love and assistant coach Carol Bolton.

