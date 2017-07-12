Bumpus volleyball wins championship

The Bumpus Middle School volleyball team won the Metro South championship during this past school year. The eighth-grade Buccaneers had a winning regular season, with a 10-1 record. The one regular season loss was to the Mountain Brook Jr. High, the same team the Bucs would topple twice in tournament matches.

Named to the All-Metro team were Amanda Lowe and Aly Durban, who was also the tournament MVP. Players selected for the All-Tournament team were Gabrielle Essix and Sydney Melton. Sydney also received the coaches’ trophy from head coach Mandy Love and assistant coach Carol Bolton.

- Submitted by D.J. Essix

Photo: The Bumpus volleyball team after winning the Metro South championship.

