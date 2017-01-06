Bucs take down top-ranked Mountain Brook

× 1 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Jamari Blackmon (3) in a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Jamari Blackmon (3) in a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 3 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Ahman Ellington (12) in a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 4 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Matthew Rickman (20) in a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 5 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Matthew Rickman (20) in a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. Prev Next

HOOVER – In a matchup of two of the best high school boys basketball teams in the state, Hoover prevailed over Mountain Brook on Thursday night, 61-49.

In a locally televised game, the ninth-ranked Bucs took down the top-rated Spartans thanks to a big third quarter, allowing them to hang on in the final period.

“Any time you play one of the top teams in the state, it’s always big,” Hoover head coach Charles Burkett said.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Hoover (17-4) took the lead on consecutive 3-pointers from Ellis Conwell, who earned the player of the game award from the television crew after dropping in a game-high 17 points. The Bucs rode his hot hand to a 25-22 halftime advantage.

Conwell’s contributions continued in the third quarter, as he scored 11 straight points for Hoover to help stretch the lead. The Bucs then went on a 9-2 run to end the third quarter and take a 47-38 edge into the final period.

“He’s been doing that the whole year,” Burkett said of Conwell. “He plays starter minutes. I just love his production coming off the bench for us. He has a great attitude about it and he understands how important it is.”

Mountain Brook closed the gap to five late in the fourth quarter, but Justin Rumph’s 3-pointer with two minutes to play sealed the outcome.

For the Spartans (18-2), Trendon Watford led all scorers with 24 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting, along with nine rebounds. Ben McCool added 16 points.

Jamari Blackmon was the second of four Hoover scorers in double figures on the night, as he scored 16. Marion Humphrey added 12 and Rumph got 10.

Following the game, a frenzied student section rushed the court to celebrate the win, one of two in a big week for the Bucs.

Burkett said, “We just seized the moment. There was an opportunity; I challenged them this week, with two tough games, Wenonah and Mountain Brook, to get us ready for area play. I challenged them to minimize the mistakes and keep their intensity going.”

Hoover returns to the floor Tuesday night, as it hosts Thompson to begin area play. Mountain Brook travels to Huffman on Tuesday, also beginning area action.