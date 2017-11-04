Bucs show moxie in loss to IMG

× 1 of 42 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football IMG's Brian Hightower (7) is wrapped up by Hoover's Adrian Hill (36) during a game between IMG and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover. × 2 of 42 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Senior Night helmets before a game between IMG and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover. × 3 of 42 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football IMG running back Trey Sanders (6) is brought down by the Hoover defense during a game between IMG and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover. × 4 of 42 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football IMG wide receiver Jermaine Burton (10) is tackled by Hoover lindbacker Nick Curtis (54) during a game between IMG and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in HOOVER — The Ascenders were who most people at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium thought they were.

IMG Academy, the college prep school from Bradenton, Florida, traveled north with a roster that was big, fast and immensely talented. The advantage showed on Friday night, but Hoover (7-3) still put up a fight in its regular season finale.

The Bucs persevered through a scoreless first half before falling to the country’s second-ranked team, 32-21.

“I know there are probably some people wondering why we were playing this game, but this was why,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said. “You just found out kind of what we’re made of.”

IMG (7-0) owned the first two quarters and jumped out to a 23-0 lead at the intermission. Running backs Noah Cain and Trey Sanders, an Alabama commit, scored on rushes of 15 and 3 yards. With two minutes remaining in the second quarter, quarterback Zack Annexstad connected with wide receiver Jermaine Burton on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The Ascenders outgained Hoover 261-84 in the first half.

“I need to do probably a better job of giving us a better chance early,” Niblett said.

Despite the scores, Hoover’s defense made a few splash plays that gave the Bucs a chance. Defensive back Myles Spurling recovered a fumble and returned it to the IMG 30-yard line, while Chase Brown hauled in a diving interception.

Neither turnover led to points, as place-kicker Barret Pickering pushed a 48-yard field goal wide right and quarterback Jalen Parker threw a pick of his own. IMG linebacker Charles Thomas returned the interception to the Hoover 3-yard line. Sanders scored on the next play.

Parker completed 3-of-15 passes for 33 yards in the first half before rebounding after the break.

He completed four passes to wide receiver George Pickens on the opening drive of the third quarter. The first saw Pickens leap up and over a pair of IMG defensive backs to haul in a 27-yard reception on third-and-10. The last saw Pickens pull down a 2-yard touchdown on a fade route to the back corner of the end zone. The score cut IMG’s lead to 23-7.

“We just had to get in our mind, just know that coming out of the half, it’s 0-0,” Parker said. “It’s like it’s a start of the game. We just had to come out strong and try to get some points on the board, so that’s we did.”

IMG reclaimed command on the ensuing kickoff, as Brendan Radley-Hiles weaved through a sea of black and orange for 95 yards. He was chased down at the Hoover 4-yard line, but Sanders punched it in on the next play. He totaled 52 yards on 16 carries. Cain paced the Ascenders ground attack with 113 yards on 20 carries.

But Hoover responded.

Parker hit Shedrick Jackson in stride for a 36-yard gain on the first play of Hoover’s following drive. Larry McCammon scored on a 5-yard rush a few snaps later, trimming IMG’s lead to 30-14 at 6:04 in the third quarter.

The Ascenders earned their final points of the night when a snap sailed over the head of Hoover punter Will Reichard in the end zone. The ball rolled out of bounds for an IMG safety.

Hoover’s punt block unit countered on the Ascenders’ next possession. Brown blocked a punt to give Hoover possession at the IMG 25-yard line. Parker, who finished 12-of-29 for 160 yards, capitalized by finding Jackson on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The score shaved IMG’s lead to 32-21 at 4:12 in the final quarter, and Hoover attempted an onside kick. IMG recovered, then ran out the clock.

“I think in the second half our offense showed what it can be,” Niblett said. “We don’t like moral victories around here, but I do think there is something we can draw from it when you play a team like that.”

Pickens recorded seven receptions for 102 yards; Jackson had two for 46 yards. McCammon led Hoover with 97 yards on 16 carries. The defense, meanwhile, held IMG to 108 yards in the second half.

Hoover will return to action at the Met next Friday, as it will host Sparkman in the first round of the state playoffs.