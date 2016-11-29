Bucs reaching for blue map

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com Hoover Football Action in an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Gadsden City on Friday, November 18, 2016, at Titan Stadium in Gadsden, Alabama.

The blue map is there for the taking for two teams.

Hoover and McGill-Toolen will square off on the biggest stage in Alabama high school sports on Wednesday at 7 p.m., as they compete in the Class 7A state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

As part of the Super 7, Auburn will host all seven championship games, beginning with 7A on Wednesday, three on Thursday and three more on Friday.

The two 7A powerhouses have never met on the field, but both had aspirations of reaching this point from before the season began. Hoover is looking for its 11th state championship and is making its 18th appearance in the title bout. Last fall was McGill’s first experience in the penultimate round.

McGill-Toolen (13-0) was here last year, where the Yellow Jackets knocked off Hoover’s crosstown rival, Spain Park, in the title contest. Now going for the repeat, McGill blazed through the regular season unbeaten and largely unchallenged.

Last season was Hoover’s first football season in the last nine that the Bucs did not advance to the state championship game, but they have bounced back with fervor, beating every in-state opponent and holding most of them to single digits.

The Bucs (11-2) challenged themselves, facing out-of-state teams twice. Hoover lost to Allen (TX) and Grayson (GA), but neither defeat is a shameful one. Both programs are currently contending for the state championship in their respective states.

McGill-Toolen boasts a powerful offensive attack led by multi-sport athlete and quarterback Bubba Thompson. He has spearheaded the unit to an average exceeding 40 points per game, eclipsing that number in eight of 13 games.

Hoover will counter that with a strong defense of its own; one that held eight consecutive in-state opponents to eight points or less to begin the season.

Both teams are no slouch on the other side of the ball. McGill’s defense has been strong all season, allowing just 12 points per contest. Hoover’s offense had endured its peaks and valleys, but appears to be clicking at the right time.

McGill-Toolen has won 22 consecutive football games. Hoover aims to leave that streak in the wind and return home with the blue map.