Bucs rally to defeat Vestavia Hills

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Matthew Rickman (20) in a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama.

Vestavia Hills gave the Bucs everything they could handle, but the Hoover High School boys basketball team prevailed on Tuesday night, notching a road win in Class 7A, Area 5, 76-69.

Hoover (20-4, 3-0 area) started off well enough, as the Bucs held a 20-14 edge after a quarter of play. But the Rebels dominated the second period, holding Hoover to just seven points. The Vestavia lead grew to as many as 11 in the third quarter.

The Bucs showed why they were able to notch their 20th win of the season in just the 24th game, erasing the deficit almost immediately at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Hoover steamrolled to a 29-point final period, and went home with a seven-point victory.

Jamari Blackmon poured in all 28 of his game-high points in the second half. Ahman Ellington (17 points) and Marion Humphrey (14) also joined him with big numbers on the final scoresheet.

Mac Smith led the Rebels with 22 points, followed closely by 18 from Luke Champion, as the Rebels' top players performed well. Mitchell Langley added 10 points.

In the girls game, the Lady Bucs took care of business, upending Vestavia Hills 53-15.

OTHER AREA ACTION

In other Area 5 action, the Tuscaloosa County girls defeated Thompson on Tuesday night. The Warriors turned the table in the boys game, defeating County 47-32.

Spain Park swept Mountain Brook on Tuesday as well. The Lady Jags won easily, 62-36, while the boys shocked the Spartans and ended their long home winning streak, knocking off Mountain Brook 66-62. You can read more about both of those games here.