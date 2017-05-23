Bucs overcome slow start, win spring game at Jacksonville State showcase

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover Football Hoover running back Larry McCammon is shown in a game last season. McCammon broke off a pair of long touchdown runs in Hoover’s spring game May 13.

Park Crossing High School came out of the gate with something to prove, and the Thunderbirds went toe-to-toe with defending Class 7A state champion Hoover on May 13 at Jacksonville State University. The Bucs, however, overcame a slow start and took the win, 34-23.

Bucs coach Josh Niblett knows better than most how to start a season following a state championship, and this year is no different for him.

“Every group is a new group, so you have to have a short memory. I always say when you’re on top of your game, you have to change your game,” he said.

But that change doesn’t go too far.

“We’re going to do the fundamental things and what we pass down from group to group,” Niblett added. “But we have to adjust to our personnel, whether it be scheme or fit what we have with the different personalities.

Despite the slow start, following some adjustments, the Bucs began looking like a seasoned group as the day wore on.

“We have a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball, and some of the guys had a little anxiety and stress,” Niblett said. “Hats off to Park Crossing, they came out ready to play. We got to see a lot of speed, and it gave us a chance to make some adjustments.”

The Thunderbirds took the opening kick and drove inside the Bucs’ 5-yard-line, but the Hoover defense stiffened, allowing only a field goal. On the ensuing drive, though, Hoover quarterback Jalen Parker was picked off, and Park Crossing cashed in with a touchdown drive.

On the kickoff, Larry McCammon brought the ball to Park Crossing territory, and on the next play Kendall Parker hit Kaulin Jackson on a run-pass option play for a touchdown.

Vonte Brackett added a touchdown before halftime to give the Bucs a 14-10 lead. After the break, however, is when the Bucs began to dominate.

McCammon broke off a pair of long touchdown runs, both more than 60 yards, to give the Bucs a solid 28-16 lead in the third quarter. Freshman phenom Robbie Ashford added a score in the fourth quarter for the final trip to the end zone for Hoover.

Playing at Jacksonville State was exciting for the players as well as Niblett, who has a long history at the school. His dad was a player in the 1960s, and Niblett coached at Jacksonville State for three seasons. Bringing his team to play at his alma mater was special.

“It was awesome coming back,” he said. “Any time you can come here and see family and people who know you, it’s neat.”

Niblett said he was excited about the upcoming season, and this group of seniors he will have.

“You have to give your seniors a chance to lead,” he said. “This group wants to be known for winning championships, and today was a good opportunity to take that first step.”