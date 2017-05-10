Bucs, Jags top 2 at sub-state

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lori Elgin Hoover Golf Hoover girls win the Class 7A North Sub-State Tournament at Canebrake Club in Athens, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Golf Spain Park Golf Spain Park girls finish second at the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament at Canebrake Club in Athens, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Prev Next

ATHENS -- The city of Hoover will be represented well at the Class 7A state girls golf tournament next week.

The Hoover and Spain Park high school girls golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the North Sub-State Tournament on Tuesday at Canebrake Club in Athens, to qualify for the state tournament.

Spain Park edged out Hoover in the section tournament last week, but Hoover rebounded to win the sub-state tournament, clipping Spain Park by three strokes.

Hoover carded a 216 on the strength of 70s from seniors Julie Baker and Mychael O'Berry, good enough for both to make the all-tournament team. Eighth-grader Neysa Dechachutinan finished with a 76 and Carson McKie shot 77.

Spain Park scored a 219, led by low medalist Jordan Susce's 68 (-3). Samford signee Mary Kate Horton wrapped up her day with a 74, followed by junior Caroline Waldrop's 77. Marilyn Steed shot an 85.

Both teams will advance to the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, at the Grand National Golf Course in Opelika, looking to add another state championship to their schools' trophy cases. Hoover has won five state titles, including back-to-back ones in 2014 and 2015. Spain Park won in 2009.