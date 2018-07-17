Bucs, Jags take positives from 7-on-7 tournament

× 1 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover quarterback Josh Lundy during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 2 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover head coach Josh Niblett instructs his team during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 3 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Spain Park quarterback Mason Pronk during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 4 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover quarterback Josh Lundy during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 5 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 A Spain Park wide receiver during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 6 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover quarterback Josh Lundy during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 7 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 A Spain Park wide receiver during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 8 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover defensive back Jabari Moore during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 9 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover assistant coach Michael Brown during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 10 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover wide receiver Jake Tucker is helped up by a teammate during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 11 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 A Hoover wide receiver runs after the catch during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 12 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 A Hoover defender during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 13 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 A Spain Park wide receiver during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 14 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Spain Park tight end Jacob Jenkins during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 15 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 A Spain Park wide receiver during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 16 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Spain Park assistant coach Ryan Thompson during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 17 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 18 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Spain Park quarterback Mason Pronk during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 19 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 A Spain Park wide receiver during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 20 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Spain Park offensive coordinator Marty Rozell during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 21 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover wide receiver Jake Tucker makes a catch during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 22 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover wide receiver Jamari Buye during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. × 23 of 23 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 Hoover quarterback Josh Lundy during a game at the Hoover City Elite 7 on 7 football tournament in Hoover. Prev Next

HOOVER — While tournament play ended earlier than hoped for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams, both took positives from the Hoover City Elite 7-on-7 tournament.

“It’s disappointing, but overall I thought our kids competed great, which is what I’m concerned about,” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney. “I think these things are team-building, which is why we come to them and I think our kids did an outstanding job. Love the way they acted and love the way they played.”

Twenty-five high school teams from six states descended on the city of Hoover to participate in the tournament, held July 12-14 at Hoover High School.

Spain Park got off to an outstanding start in pool play, as it won seven of eight games. Its only loss was to eventual tournament runner-up Spanish Fort. Of those seven wins, three of them were by a single point. The Jags edged Opelika, West Monroe (Louisiana) and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in those tight games.

The Jags earned the No. 4 seed for bracket play, but saw its day end early, as they fell in the second round in a rematch against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 23-14.

“We just didn't make plays and those two or three plays will make the difference in these games,” said Raney.

Hoover suffered a similiar fate, losing its second contest in bracket play following pool play.

In pool play, the Bucs went a perfect 8-0 and dominated much of the competition. They won six of those eight by 10 points or more, their performance earning them the No. 2 seed heading into tournament play.

After a bye in the first round, the Bucs ran to a 24-7 victory over Enterprise.

However, they fell to Colquitt County (Georgia), 20-9, to end the tournament. Colquitt County is coached by former Hoover coach Rush Propst.

“Our defense played excellent, we got some stops and got some picks to keep us in position to win the game. We got the ball in the red zone two or three times and we just couldn't score,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett.

Rising sophomore Josh Lundy had a particularly positive showing for the Bucs. Due to injury to projected starter Robby Ashford, Lundy has filled the starting position since the spring.

Niblett said the entire 7-on-7 season has been a great experience for Lundy.

“I think he has come a long way,” said Niblett. “For him to have an opportunity to continue to get better and better, it’s huge for him because he gets to keep growing.”

The conclusion of the national tournament ends the summer 7-on-7 season for both teams. Niblett and Raney said they feel good about where their respective teams are and are ready to for fall camp.

Spain Park begins its 2018 campaign by hosting Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Aug 24. Hoover will open the season at home on Aug. 25 against reigning Class 6A state champion Pinson Valley. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 11 a.m.